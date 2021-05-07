The Week that Was – May 3-7, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it all is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 3rd May, 2021

Buffett’s Berkshire the Bellwether Bull

In perhaps the best sign so far this US reporting season of the growing recovery in the US economy, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway saw a strong rebound in its March quarter operating earnings.

Tuesday 4th May, 2021

Premier Does About-Face on JobKeeper Repayment

Premier Investment’s majority shareholder Solomon Lew has reversed his contentious decision not repay $15.6 million in government JobKeeper subsidies.

That’s No Ordinary Commodities Cycle

Australia is deep into a commodity price supercycle thanks to continued strength in the prices of iron ore, oil and LNG, copper, and other key rural commodities.

House Prices Cool, but Still Warm to the Touch

The surge in house prices slowed a touch in April but still enjoyed a nice national rise, while Australian manufacturing activity rose to record levels.

Westpac Hits 16-Month High on Strong Result

Westpac shares hit their highest level in 16 months on Monday thanks to a big tick of approval from investors for a better-than-expected interim result and dividend payout.

Life’s Suddenly a Bit of a Beach for Stokes

Suddenly Kerry Stokes has a problem in his business empire that won’t be cheap to fix, involving Seven Group Holdings’ 30+% stake in Aussie oil and gas explorer Beach Energy.

Seven West Shares Dip Despite Cautious Optimism

Kerry Stokes’ 40% owned Seven West Media has issued a cautious upgrade to its March quarter trading performance while confirming revenue deals with Google and Facebook.

The Advantages of a Traditional LIC

Amid the massive boom in Listed Investment Companies (LICs) and Trusts (LITs) over recent years, there’s a lot to be said about the advantages of a ‘traditional’ LIC, such as AFIC.

Wednesday 5th May, 2021

Buffett Finally Names Berkshire Successor

The biggest question in global business has been settled – who will replace Warren Buffett at the head of Berkshire Hathaway.

Post-China, TWE Has Another Crack at the US

Life after China continues for Treasury Wine Estates which is continuing to push deeper in the huge US market despite its disappointments there in the past decade or more.

CEO Splitting Won’t Stop AGL Doing the Same

Energy group AGL is still heading for splittsvile despite losing its CEO last month, a departure that saw some analysts claim that the division of the company might not happen.

Making up for Lost Time in Lockdown

Frank Uhlenbruch, Investment Strategist in the Janus Henderson Australian Fixed Interest team, provides his Australian economic analysis and market outlook.

Should Infrastructure Investors Be Worried about Inflation? (video)

Recovering global economies have raised the spectre of higher inflation down the track. Trent Koch from First Sentier Investors looks at how such an environment could affect listed infrastructure assets.

Shareholders Get What They Were Seeking

Recruitment group Seek has confirmed the long-awaited bonus dividend for shareholders and upgraded its outlook based on the performance of its Australasian job ads businesses.

Economy Booms, RBA Ready to Wind Back the Pump

The RBA will keep the key cash rate steady but has started moving to cut the size of its support packages to accommodate the strengthening economy.

Super Retail Firing on All Cylinders

Another solid sales update from Super Retail Group as Australians continue to fiddle with their cars, get outside for a bit of exercise, boating or fishing, while wearing a nice pair of boots.

Thursday 6th May, 2021

Flight Centre Shares Head South on Increased Losses

On Tuesday a very weak trading update from Flight Centre, Australia’s biggest travel agency, helped explain the recent loss of traction for the sector.

Calima Energy: ASX’s newest oil and gas producer (video)

Calima Energy (ASX: CE1) has re-listed this week post the transformational acquisition of Canadian producer Blackspur Oil and a $37.9m capital raising from institutional and retail investors.

Market Sells the Fact with ANZ

For the ANZ it looks like a case of ‘sell on the news’ and take profits after the shares dipped yesterday in the wake of a solid recovery in interim earnings and a higher dividend.

Medibank Private Talks Up Own Book

Medibank Private has updated its outlook for the 2021 financial year, anticipating it will see higher policy growth and lower net claims expenses than previously expected.

Things on the Up at Amcor

Amcor shares rose 2.3% yesterday in the wake of an encouraging trading update, reporting a 12% increase in net income to $US805 million for the nine months to March.

Green Shoots Emerge for Dividends

Tyndall AM’s Malcolm Whitten believes that, as the economy bounces back, dividends should return to prior levels, making income generation from equity income funds look attractive compared to bonds.

Home Approvals through the Roof

The home building boom looks like continuing until the end of this year after another record month for approvals in March to a seasonally-adjusted $15.56 billion.

Westpac Back in the Naughty Corner Again

Two days after a solid interim result, a dividend and encouraging noises about cost cuts between now and 2024, Westpac is back in trouble with regulators.

Friday 7th May, 2021

Immutep: A leader in a league alongside global Pharma giants (video)

Immutep’s (IMM.ASX) lead product candidate LAG-3Ig is currently being investigated in clinical trials as a treatment (in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy) for various cancer indications.

Not Quite So Adored Now

The sheen went off recently-listed beauty retailer Adore Beauty after a less than convincing trading update on Thursday, with shares in the company falling nearly 20%.

Middle Child Syndrome

The holy grail of investing should not be to buy an OK company at a great price but to buy a great one at an OK price. Tom Stevenson from Fidelity shares some thoughts on how to do so.

Wax Melts on the Wings of Appen, Nearmap

Two high flying tech stocks returned to earth with a thud on Thursday with Appen and Nearmap both seeing 20% plus slumps in their share prices; one a bit of a mystery, the other for good reason.

Market Nonplus about NAB Result

Like the way they greeted the solid result from ANZ, investors gave NAB shares a good whack yesterday despite a higher interim profit and dividend.

JB Hi-Fi Upgrade Gets Lo-Fi Reaction

A cautious reaction to a solid trading update from the country’s biggest electronics and whitegoods retailer JB Hi-Fi, which says it continues to see strong demand from customers.

New Covid Outbreak Sends Qantas Shares to 3-Month Low

A win and a loss for Qantas yesterday but the new Covid cases in Sydney provided the spark that sent the shares to the lowest they have been for nearly three months.