May 6, 2021

Immutep: A leader in a league alongside global Pharma giants

By Staff Writers | More Articles by Staff Writers

Immutep (IMM.ASX) is one of the most promising drug developers listed on the ASX. The company’s lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (LAG-3Ig or IMP321), which is currently being investigated in clinical trials as a treatment (in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy) for various cancer indications. LAG-3 has recently received increased interest, in light of the recent positive announcement from Bristol Myers Squib (BMS) regarding its Phase II/III trial evaluating their drug in the treatment of melanoma.

 

 

