The Week that Was – April 5-9, 2021

Tuesday 6th April, 2021

Commodities Corner: Ore Story Continues to Play Out

Global iron ore and Chinese steel prices are set for a shaking over the next month as the government kicks off a surprise inspection of steelmaking facilities that will check companies’ adherence to pollution control measures agreed to as far ago as 2015.

Oil Markets Set for Turbulent Month

Despite the easing of the OPEC+ group’s production cap late last week, global oil markets will continue to be all over the place this month as they react to a raft of factors.

Government Reminds Chinese Markets Who’s the Boss

The Chinese government is the source for most of the problems and weaknesses in the country’s stockmarket, which is among the worst performers globally at the moment.

Bond Yields – A Disruptor to REIT Fundamentals (video)

The sharp rise in bond rates from below 1% at the end of last year to now 1.7% caused a sell-off in yield-sensitive sectors such as REITs. This video from Pengana Capital explains why.

US Economy Ready to Rock and Roll

The US economy is booming and will get boomier as vaccinations build, confidence grows and the Biden stimulus really kicks in from this month and through June.

LG Makes Unexpected Exit from Mobile Market

South Korea’s LG Electronics has stunned the global business community by deciding to exit the mobile phone business completely by the end of July, making it the first major brand to do so.

Wednesday 7th April, 2021

Brazilian Ore Miners Reaping the Rewards

Exports of iron ore from Brazil are surging as the crackdown on pollution in steelmaking cities forces Chinese steel mills to buy higher grade Brazilian product.

DNR Capital: Reporting Season Round-Up (video)

Scott Kelly, Manager of the DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio, gives us some key takeaways from the recent Australian reporting season.

Packer Crown Exit Looking Ever More Likely

The chances of Blackstone grabbing control of Crown Resorts has increased after James Packer gave the strongest signal yet that he is contemplating an exit from the company his father created.

The Next Golden Opportunity

Gold stocks have underperformed other asset classes since the start of the year, weighed down by elevated US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar. VanEck Investments with more.

Travel Stocks Cleared for Takeoff by NZ PM

Travel and airline stocks rallied on Tuesday after New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s announcement that Australians will be free to enter NZ from April 18 without quarantining.

RBA Happy to Wait and See

As expected the Reserve Bank has left the official cash rate unchanged at 0.1% and again emphasised that it is prepared to wait until it sees stronger wages and inflation.

Suez Deal May Get Messy for Cleanaway

Cleanaway has finally agreed to buy the Australian recycling assets of French group Suez for $2.52 billion – an offer that will entangle them in a bitter takeover battle for Suez’s French parent.

Incitec Shares Fall 8% on US Plant Problems

More problems in a key US plant for agri-chemical producer Incitec Pivot and a bigger hit to earnings as a result saw the company’s shares fall 8% in Tuesday trade.

Thursday 8th April, 2021

Let the Good Times Roll, Says the IMF

According to the IMF, the global economy will be powering out of 2020 thanks to the rapid rise in vaccinations in the US and the near $US2 trillion Biden stimulus program.

Why Active ETFs Continue to Shine

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have been around for over 25 years and have been met with extraordinary demand. But what are Active ETFs? Alva Devoy from Fidelity has the answer.

Vale Announces $US5bn Share Buyback

Brazilian base metals group Vale has just revealed a $US5 billion share buyback over the next 12 months at a time when production and exports of iron ore, copper and nickel are rebounding solidly.

Earning the Right to Be in Business

First Sentier Investors believes that 2020 was a watershed year for responsible investment, spilling into other areas and setting higher expectations for companies globally.

Credit Suisse Fighting a Battle on Both Fronts

Embattled Swiss bank Credit Suisse took two separate actions on Tuesday – both of which will end up seeing the bank lose billions of dollars.

He Suez, She Suez Games Begin in Cleanaway Deal

Cleanaway’s plans to buy the local assets of French waste giant Suez for $2.5 billion got messy within hours of the deal being confirmed to the ASX after a month of negotiations.

Friday 9th April, 2021

News Corp and Rupert Back in a Big Way

Yesterday News Corp revealed a surprise $US750 million) debt raising that will mature in 2030 – when boss Rupert Murdoch will be 99 years of age.

Banking Sector: Less bad can be good

As part of an ongoing series, Andrew Martin from Alphinity Investment Management shares his thoughts on the current trends and outlook for the Banking sector.

Board Pay the Scentre of Much Contention

Yesterday’s AGM provided a timely reminder for Scentre Group that executive pay can be a hot-button issue for shareholders, especially some big advisors and holders.

JP Morgan Chief Joins Chorus of Talker-Upperers

The US is booming, or getting close to one. The IMF says so, the Fed thinks so and now Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase and America’s senior banker agrees.

McPherson’s Tells Shareholders to Rebuff Gallin

McPherson’s has formally told shareholders to reject a $172 million takeover offer from Gallin, an entity owned by Melbourne rich lister and Pact Group founder Raphael Geminder.