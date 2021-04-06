Funds / Markets / Video

April 6, 2021

DNR Capital: Reporting Season Round-Up

Scott Kelly, Manager of the DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio, gives us some key takeaways from the recent Australian reporting season.

The DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio is a Separately Managed Account (SMA) that aims to outperform the S&P/ASX 200 Industrials Accumulation Index and deliver higher levels of income (before fees) over a rolling three-year period by investing primarily in ASX listed securities with a focus on those included in the S&P/ASX 200. It is style neutral with a focus on quality and sustained income growth.

 

