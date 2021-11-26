The Week that Was – November 22-26, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 22 November, 2021

Lovisa is a Many-Splendored Thing

Global jewellery and accessories group Lovisa says it is continuing to see a sharp recovery in sales around the world, despite ongoing lockdowns and other disruptions.

Tuesday 23 November, 2021

Election Uncertainty Threatens Chilean Mines

More weeks of uncertainty in Chile, the world’s biggest copper producer and a major producer of lithium, as none of the candidates in Sunday’s presidential elections emerged with enough votes to win outright.

Wiluna Well on Track with Capital Raising

Wiluna Mining (ASX: WMC) revealed Monday that $53 million had been raised at $1 a share, more than half the $81 million or so required to back further work at its Wiluna gold project in WA.

Meridian Offloads Oz Power Assets

New Zealand hydro-power company Meridian Energy is selling its retail electricity business and power generating assets in Australia to a consortium of Royal Dutch Shell PLC and infrastructure investors.

AMP to Retain Office Trust

AMP shares closed up 2.6% to $1.165 yesterday after the company confirmed that it is going to retain management of its $7 billion Capital Wholesale Office Fund (AWOF), after exploring options to sell.

Digital Currencies and the Future of Money

GAM Investments’ David Goodman examines the development of digital currencies among central banks, including China’s answer to crypto and the underlying megatrend of money being digitalised.

Gold at the Hilton

The Blackstone buyout of Hilton is one of the most famous in history, as well as a case study in the long-term nature of private equity and the potential rewards for those with the risk tolerance and the patience.

Better the Economist You Know

The market reaction to Jay Powell’s reappointment shows how investors feel right now: comfortable and yet at the same time wary about inflation and what the central bank intends to do about it.

US Shale Gas Royalty Backs Tamboran with $A20m Investment

Tamboran Resources (ASX: TBN) has just been given a huge vote of confidence with one of the United States’ most successful shale gas investors investing A$20 million in the company.

Wednesday 24 November, 2021

Straight Back to Business for the Fed

Reappointed Fed Chair Jay Powell and new Deputy Lael Brainard made no secret of inflation’s importance, with both addressing the subject after President Biden’s announcement on Monday.

South American Travails Worsen for Miners

A day after Chile’s inconclusive Presidential poll, Peru has elbowed its way to centre stage with a stance that, if not changed, could see mines in the country closed or forced to cut output.

Market Murmurs: TNE, BAP, NST, LNK

On what was a pretty slow Tuesday on the ASX, here are four bits of news from TechnologyOne (ASX: TNE), Bapcor (ASX: BAP), Northern Star (ASX: NST), and Link Group (ASX: LNK).

Who Will Win the EV Charger Race?

Despite predictions of huge growth within the electric vehicle (EV) charging market, fierce competition could prevent some companies from making decent returns on their investments.

Higher Oil Prices Unlikely to Prove Sustainable

High oil prices are the cure for high oil prices. As T. Rowe Price’s Shinwoo Kim argues, the supply response should rebalance the market, returning prices closer to the incentive cost curve.

COP26: Reflections, responsibility and legacy

In the aftermath of COP26, Janus Henderson’s Kelly Hagg provides some perspective on the key developments and what they could entail for the asset management industry.

Thursday 24 November, 2021

Normality Still a Flight of Fancy for Webjet

Life after Covid is slowly becoming clearer for online travel group Webjet (ASX: WEB), but pre-pandemic times will not return until 2023, according to the company’s half year results on Wednesday.

Beyond Dividends: How to boost your equity income

The hunt for yield in the investment world is intense, with dividend yields on global stock markets falling materially since early last year, and bond yields close to record lows.

The Persistence of Transient Inflation

In this latest Russell Investments Q4 2021 Fixed Income Survey, 53 leading bond and currency managers considered valuations, expectations and outlooks for the coming months.

Harvey Norman Slump a Sign of Broader Retail Malaise

The big slide in sales and profits reported by Harvey Norman yesterday is a ‘tell’ for investors thinking about how the retail sector will fare in next February’s interim reporting season.

Oil Price Jumps Despite Reserves Release

Oil prices bounced after the US government revealed plans for a co-ordinated release of oil – the first of its kind – from the reserves of some of the world’s major economies.

Upward Pressure Mounts as RBNZ Lifts Rates

As expected, the RBNZ yesterday lifted its key cash rate 0.25% to 0.75% which will be followed today by an similarly-anticipated decision by South Korea’s central bank to lift its key rate to 1%.

Westpac Scolded in RBNZ Report

Westpac’s oversight of its NZ operations has been strongly criticised in an independent report the bank was forced to commission by the country’s Reserve Bank.

Quick About-Face by Peru on Mines Decision

It only took a couple of days but Peru has folded and reversed its contention that some mines in the country will not get environmental extensions to allow them to continue operating.

Friday 25 November, 2021

Relief Rally Sees Fisher & Paykel Jump 5%

Shares in Fisher and Paykel Healthcare jumped more than 5% at one stage yesterday despite a flat performance for the six months to September 30 and weak outlook for some parts of the business.

Discourse from the Bourse: ADH, NAB

From the ASX on Thursday: Adairs has surprised with an $80 million plunge into the furniture market, while NAB’s acquisition of Citi’s Australian consumer banking businesses has met with ACCC approval.

Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain in Store for Kogan

Shares in online retailer Kogan slid more than 4% yesterday after the company took a strike on its remuneration report for a second year, ending Thursday’s trading near the session low of $8.45.

Altium Shareholders Laugh Last, Laugh Best

Shareholders in Altium who have stuck with the company this year are entitled to a solid chuckle when they read the latest quarterly results for the company’s one-time US suitor Autodesk.

Silver – The Forgotten Precious Metal

What is the outlook for silver, which finds itself overshadowed by gold and left behind by platinum and palladium as their growing industrial use has upped demand and prompted price booms?

Disrupting Inflation: Innovative Companies Can Light the Way

Inflation and rising rates have prompted investors to reconsider technology and high-growth companies. But this inflationary environment is different, as are the companies best poised to rise above it.

ANZ Brought to Account for Dodgy Home Loan Scheme

ASIC is taking ANZ Bank to court over its discredited ‘introducer’ housing loan program that generated more than $18 billion in home loans for 50,000 people from mid-2016 to early 2018.