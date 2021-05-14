The Week that Was – May 10-14, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it all is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 10th May, 2021

Afterpay Touched by Bank Rotation

Was last week a one-off reshuffle of investor sentiment towards financials or has there been a deeper transition in the market with the big banks firmly back in favour at the expense of fintechs?

Weak US Jobs Figure Leads to Inflation Deflation

It’s going to be hard for financial markets to get worried about this week’s US CPI report after the much forecast one million new jobs failed to be created in the US economy in April.

Tea Leaves Hard to Read for Chinese Data

Weak headline figures in the face of continued strength in underlying trends are making the Chinese economy tough to get a good read on at the moment.

Tuesday 11th May, 2021

All Aboard the Commodities Express

Resource stocks surged on the ASX in Monday trading with some of the majors and the broader market reaching new highs thanks to record iron ore and copper prices.

Plenty Going Down at Crown

A modest tick from the market for The Star Entertainment Group’s punt to buy casino rival Crown Resorts but the wheel is nowhere near finished spinning yet.

Market Says Cheers to Woolies’ Endeavours

Woolworths got a thumbs up from investors yesterday for the long-mooted spinoff of its grog business Endeavour Drinks, with shares rising 2.7% to close at $40.50.

Commodity Update: Battery Material Pricing

Corporate Connect analyst Lawrence Grech provides an update on the market in lithium and other battery materials, as well as what’s being done to address the current microchip shortage.

A2 Sours Further, Incitec Soils Itself Again

Further downgrades from the once high-flying A2Milk and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot on Monday – not the first for either company, both of which are turning into serial offenders.

REA Group: The great Australian internet start-up

REA Group holds one of the most privileged positions in real-estate of any company in the world. Within its home market of Australia, ~65% of the adult population visit the website every month, a number that keeps growing!

Is Investing Based on Fundamentals Making a Return?

We may now be seeing a sustained return to favour for many good quality companies previously shunned amid the momentum-driven mania of recent years, says Investors Mutual’s Anton Tagliaferro.

Conditions, Confidence Remain Strong According to NAB

The monthly business survey from the National Australia Bank has revealed business conditions and confidence hit new record levels on the eve of the 2021-22 federal budget.

Wednesday 12th May, 2021

Fear of Missing Ore

Global iron ore prices soared in panic-like dealings on Monday, hitting new all-time highs for the third day in a row in a rally that has all the hallmarks of good old FOMO.

Pendal Announces US Foray, Capital Raising

Investment manager Pendal has announced it will take over US-based value manager Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, along with a $190 million capital raising to fund the purchase.

No Nasty Surprises in Chinese CPI Data

As expected, China’s Consumer Price Index and Producer Price Index rose last month as the steep fall in prices in the pandemic a year ago rolled out of the comparison.

Boral Tells Shareholders to Rebuff Seven Overtures

Boral has told shareholders to reject the $6.50 a share cash, $8 billion offer from major shareholder Seven Group Holdings, which is controlled by Perth-based billionaire, Kerry Stokes.

Is Now the Perfect Time to Give Your Portfolio a Mid-Flight Check?

A year into the most remarkable stockmarket recovery we are ever likely to experience, now is the perfect time to give portfolios a mid-flight check, says Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson.

Chinese Exchanges Move to Rein in Commodities Markets

China’s commodity futures exchanges have confirmed moves to raise trading limits and margin requirements for some contracts as the surging rally in the ferrous metals complex continues.

Other Companies Join Tech Earnings Party

With an economic recovery underway, cyclical-growth stocks are positioned to join secular-growth companies in propelling tech sector earnings higher over the midterm, says Janus Henderson’s Denny Fish.

Thursday 13th May, 2021

The 2021-22 Federal Budget: A First Look

ShareCafe Head Contributor Glenn Dyer provides a first-look at this year’s – well, the last two year’s in a way – Federal Budget. More to follow over the next day or so.

Market Sweet on CSR Result, Dividend

Yum went investors as they sighted the full year results from building products giant CSR, with a higher profit and what would be a welcome final dividend for the year to March.

The Catch-22 that Grants Platforms Unique Legal Immunities

But efforts to rein in the US-based CDA section 230 protections pose dilemmas that prevent watershed action. Magellan’s Michael Collins explains why.

Carsales.com Raises $A600m to Fund Drive into US

Trading in carsales.com shares was halted Wednesday to allow it to start the raising of $A600 million to fund its move into the US market with a 49% stake in marketplace platform Trader Interactive.

Sometimes Facts Don’t Change Our Minds

We can all think of examples of confirmation bias in everyday life. It occurs in politics, business and sports. It is also rife in funds management.

Robust 3Q Confirms Comm Bank Resurgence

Commonwealth Bank’s strong third-quarter profits confirmed the rebound in the fortunes of banking and the big rally in shares of the sector – especially the big four – since late last year.

Oz Mining Giants Under Siege

Future earnings for Australia’s copper giants – BHP and Rio Tinto – are being threatened on several fronts as world prices hit new all-time highs.

Budget Gets Tick From Ratings Cohort

The three major credit ratings agencies have given the 2021-22 budget a guarded tick of approval, though two of them are maintaining a negative outlook on the economy.

Friday 14th May, 2021

Toyota Lays Out Roadmap for the Future

Toyota has confirmed ambitious plans for sales electric vehicles and decarbonisation of the company over the next 9 years after revealing a solid rebound in sales and earnings.

Profits Too Low for Xero in Nervy Market

Despite increasing profit, revenue and subscribers for the year to March, shares in accounting platform Xero got the rough treatment in Thursday’s trading session.

Bumper Harvest Pushes GrainCorp to 8-Year High

The end of the drought and a record grain harvest boosted first-half revenue and earnings for GrainCorp, which in turn saw the company’s shares hit their highest level in 8 years.

Apps, Advertising and the Importance of Data Access

GAM Investments’ Mark Hawtin discusses upcoming changes around the way iPhone and iPad users will interact with advertisers and the potential impact on the constantly evolving advertising space.

Orica Blows It, Cuts Dividend by More than Half

Orica, the country’s biggest explosives maker, has backed up a downgrade issued in late February by cutting its interim dividend by more than half after earnings fell 54%.

TWE Continues Its Rebound from Messy Chinese Break-Up

Australia’s biggest wine group Treasury Wine Estates is well on the road to recovery from China’s trade policy last year that effectively shut the market to Australian winemakers.

Six Technology Trends Defining the Next Decade

As we kick off 2021, there are six emerging technology trends that are set to define the next decade. ETF Securities has kindly identified them and the roles they will play.