GrainCorp Reaps What it Sows

The end of the drought and a record grain harvest boosted first-half revenue and earnings for GrainCorp which in turn saw it upgrade its full year earnings guidance.

The rebound in the 2021 harvest and the company’s fortunes saw the East Coast bulk grain handler reinstate an interim dividend for the first time since 2018.

Shareholders will get 8 cents a share after the company resumed dividends last year for the first time in more than two years with a final payment of 7 cents a share.

GrainCorp said in a statement on Thursday strong position came after the East Coast grains crop more than doubled to 31.4 million tonnes, as growing conditions rebounded following the breaking of the long drought in 2020.

Total revenue jumped 30.8% for the March half to $2.56 billion as grain receivables surged into the company’s network in the wake of record plantings.

Underlying profit from continuing operations was up nearly 90% to $50.5 million, though this was down 87% on a statutory basis.

CEO Robert Spurway said in a statement with the results that earnings of $140 million included a $70 million payment by GrainCorp under the Crop Production Contract.

It said good sub-soil moisture bodes well for the 2022 winter crop planting which is now well underway on the East Coast.

That has helped GrainCorp upgrade its FY21 earnings guidance to an underlying EBITDA of $255 million to $285 million, from $230 million to $270 million.

Underlying profit is now forecast to be between $80 million and $105 million, up from $60 million to $85 million.

“The upgrade to guidance reflects strong margins due to high global demand for Australian grain and oilseeds and the delivery of key operating initiatives,” directors said.