The Week that Was – October 18-22, 2021

Monday 18th October, 2021

GPT Continues Shift into Logistics

GPT is continuing its shift away from CBS office towers and destination shopping malls, expanding its push deeper into logistics to $4.1 billion.

Earnings Lift

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 19th October, 2021

Chinese Economy Verging on Basket Case Territory

China’s economy turned ugly in the three months to September as growth weakened sharply, only serving to magnify concerns about problematic sectors such as steel and property.

Online Sales Help Temple & Webster Continue to Flourish

More upbeat news from retailing with emerging online furniture and homewares operator Temple & Webster again confirming that the Covid lockdown has been very good for business.

Aristocrat Set to Take Massive UK Gamble

Poker machine and technology group Aristocrat Leisure is asking shareholders for $1.3 billion to help fund a massive $5 billion purchase of UK-listed global gambling software group Playtech.

HDN No REIT Petite with Aventus Takeover

HomeCo Daily Needs (HDN) real estate investment trust (REIT) is set to become a $3.2 billion operation under a proposed takeover of rival Aventus that values them at $3.82 per share.

WT Financial Group Well-Positioned for the Future

Corporate Connect analyst Paresh Patel has today released an in-depth research report on emerging ASX-listed financial services company WT Financial Group (ASX: WTL).

‘Reaching for Yield’ into Corporate Debt Takes On a Risky Hue

Covid and its associated consequences have forced many businesses to survive on debt, not economic viability. This, as Magellan’s Michael Collins argues, increases the risk of broader financial instability.

Wednesday 20th October, 2021

Star-Crossed Yet Again as Dividend Withheld

Shareholders in casino operator Star Entertainment Group will again go without while the company continues to trade with its financiers, with the 2021-22 interim dividend withheld.

Supply Chain SNAFUs Stymie Brambles

Multinational logistics group Brambles has warned that supply chain issues across its global businesses could potentially hit its earnings forecasts for the current financial year.

Tabcorp Shareholders to Foot Demerger Bill

Shareholders in gambling giant Tabcorp face a bill in the hundreds of millions of dollars for the company’s management’s desire to demerge its lotteries and Keno businesses from wagering and media.

Iron Ore Exports Remain Weak for BHP

BHP has joined rival Rio Tinto in revealing a weak performance in its core Australian iron ore export operation in the Pilbara, failing to match last year’s output for the third consecutive quarter.

Five Fintech and Blockchain Companies to Know About

A fintech is just a business that helps bring better technology to financial services, making banking, insurance, and wealth management cheaper and more efficient. But what are some fintech companies?

Infrastructure, Interest Rates & Inflation

Infrastructure, interest rates and inflation: 3 dynamics that are commonly linked. But, as 4D Infrastructure explains, often in an incomplete manner that does not reflect the full story of their correlation.

Squid Game Helps Netflix in the Quid Game

Helped by record viewing numbers across the platform for South Korean sensation Squid Game, Netflix added an above-estimate 4.36 million new subscribers in the September quarter,

Kogan Shares Jump on Overstock Relief

Online retailer Kogan seems to have used some old-fashioned bricks and mortar retailing skills to slash the size of its stocks of unsold goods.

Noront Bidding War Continues as BHP Ups Offer

A day after would-be Canadian nickel miner Noront Resources chose the higher offer 70 cents a share (Canadian) from Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals, BHP has hit back with a higher offer of its own.

Thursday 21st October, 2021

Ill-Timed Stagnation Hits Chinese Property

More problems at the worst time for the Chinese property sector, financial system and wider economy with no growth in house prices in September for the first month in more than a year.

Upbeat Updates from OzMin and Evolution

Things are bubbling along quite nicely for two local resource companies, with Oz Minerals lifting its full-year guidance and Evolution Mining beating expectations on both an earnings and cost basis.

Market Uninspired by Flight Centre Buzz

Despite revealing that it is selling more international tickets than domestic ones for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Flight Centre saw 4% carved off its share price in Wednesday’s trading session.

Lockdown Reality Bites Traditional Retail

Unlike a year ago when it was clear retailing was doing very well in the rebound from the first wave of the pandemic (especially online during the shutdown), this time around it’s a very mixed bag.

Tailwinds v Headwinds in the Australian Residential Property Market (video)

The attached webinar on the current state of the Australian residential property market was presented by CoreLogic’s Tim Lawless, one of Australia’s most popular property market analysts and commentators.

Are We Facing A Game-Changer in China?

The question for Australian investors is to what extent China’s current woes should concern them and what impact they may have on markets? T. Rowe Price’s Randal Jenneke gives his thoughts.

Seven Group: Hiding in plain sight?

Value trades often emerge when a great business sits within a mediocre sector, or when the market assigns an arbitrary discount to a type of business. For Airlie, Seven Group Holdings falls into both categories.

Beetaloo – Australia’s Next Big Hydrocarbon Basin

The Beetaloo Basin is shaping up to be Australia’s next big hydrocarbon province, prompting some in the industry to proclaim it as one of the hottest shale gas plays in the world.

Rio Accelerates Emissions-Reduction Agenda

Rio Tinto has announced that it will triple its climate ambitions by aiming to cut slash emissions by 50% by 2030 at a cost of at least $US7.5 billion (more than $A10 billion) over the next eight years.

Tesla Tops Earnings Expectations

Like Netflix the day before, Tesla has surprised by topping market forecasts in yet another sign that America’s megatechs are doing well, thank you.

Friday 22nd October, 2021

South32 Comes Back to Earth as Production Dips

Just a week after revealing a huge South American copper move valued at $2.8 billion, South32 revealed a 15% slide in hard coking coal production – mostly at its mines south of Sydney.

Improved Guidance for BlueScope on Steel Surge

The steel business continues to buoy the earnings of BlueScope, with higher demand on both sides of the Pacific – Australia and the US – leading to an increase in the company’s December half forecast.

The Never-Ending Evergrande Saga Rolls On

Fears seem to be growing in Chinese government circles about the fate of China Evergrande, with sentiment not helped by a couple of smaller listed developers revealing worrying debts and losses as well.

Santos and Woodside Positively Gushing

With global oil and LNG prices surging in the Sep quarter, no surprise the country’s two leading independent producers – Woodside and Santos – reported big jumps in revenue and earnings.

October Brings Buyback Windfall for Income Investors

Plato’s Dr Peter Gardner looks at the recently-completed off-market buybacks by Commonwealth Bank and Woolworths, and specifically their tax implications for income investors.

Mania Clouds Risk Despite Gold Merger Bright Spot

VanEck’s Joe Foster believes that, while the risks inherent to a Fed tightening cycle will eventually drive gold prices higher, markets are currently in a euphoria where complacency reigns and risks are ignored.

How Do Interest Rates Affect Stockmarkets?

With interest rates at all time lows around the world, Kevin Murphy from Schroders looks at how interest rates affect stockmarkets and what may happen in the event of fiscal tightening.

Shaping Investments for the Future

With significant demographic shifts occurring around the world, one useful approach for investors is to use demographic themes and trends as a compass for future investing.

Snap, Crackle and Pop

Snap shares plunged 30% at one stage in after-hours trading after revealing a reasonably solid set of September quarter numbers, as one major negative sparked concerns about social media companies.

Aurizon Makes $2bn Play for OneRail Australia

Aurizon today announced it had signed an agreement with Macquarie Asset Management, on behalf of its managed funds and client, to acquire One Rail Australia (ORA) for $2.35 billion.