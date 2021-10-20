Markets / Property / Video

October 20, 2021

Tailwinds v Headwinds in the Australian Residential Property Market

By Staff Writers | More Articles by Staff Writers

 

CoreLogic is the leading property data, information, analytics and services provider in Australia and New Zealand. The attached webinar was presented by Tim Lawless, founder and Research Director of CoreLogic’s Asia–Pacific research division (formerly RP Data), and one of Australia’s most popular property market analysts and commentators. Tim’s expertise is frequently sought by government bodies and regulators, as well as national and international corporate entities across the property, banking and financial sectors.

About Staff Writers

View more articles by Staff Writers →

More Related Articles

Lockdown Reality Bites Traditional Retail

Beetaloo – Australia’s Next Big Hydrocarbon Basin

Seven Group: Hiding in plain sight?

Market Uninspired by Flight Centre Buzz

Are We Facing A Game-Changer in China?

Upbeat Updates from OzMin and Evolution