The Week that Was – November 15-19, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 15 November, 2021

Link Warms to Carlyle Overtures

Will we be seeing a real bid for Link Administration now that it will let private equity firm Carlyle Group take a look at its books?

Tuesday 16 November, 2021

Earnings Hike Sees Incitec Touch 2-Year Highs

A sharp rise in revenue, earnings and dividends saw Incitec Pivot shares leap 17% in early trading on Monday – touching a 23-month high – before closing up a more modest 4% on the day.

Chinese Walls Come Tumbling Down

It’s back to reality this week for China’s President Xi Jinping and the headache that is the Chinese economy – specifically property which is now threatening to spread to other sectors.

Agri Boom Boosts Elders Bottom Line

Agribusiness giant Elders Ltd got a huge boost from the rebound in weather and growing conditions in Australia in the year to September to post another solid result for the 2020-21 FY.

The Tide of Inflation

Six months ago, Kardinia Capital wrote that inflation was on the horizon. They continue to field questions on the topic, so are revisiting it here with some of their current thoughts.

A Healthy Dose of Optimism

GAM Investments’ Jenna Denyes reviews some encouraging recent developments as the biotech and pharmaceutical industries continue to make impressive progress against Covid-19.

The Impact of Rising Interest Rates on AREITs

With the market expecting interest rates to rise from historic lows, Pengana assesses the impact this would have on AREIT’s earnings and the flow-on effect on cost of capital and valuation.

China’s EV Charge Continues

Buried in China’s weak production figures on Monday was more good news for those enthusiastic about green metals like lithium as Chinese buyers again grabbed as many EVs as they could.

Wednesday 17 November, 2021

Third Mine’s the Charm for OZ Minerals

We got a clear sign on Tuesday that OzMin has a prospect in WA that could soon end up as a third mine for the company, along with its Prominent Hill and Carapateena operations in SA.

Is The Oracle of Omaha Becoming a Bear?

If you think that selling more than buying is a negative view of the outlook for equities, then the moves made by Berkshire Hathaway in recent months could easily be construed as bearish.

Moody’s Approves of Newcrest’s Canadian Move

Moody’s ratings agency likes Newcrest’s $3.7 billion move to expand its Canadian gold mine portfolio with Pretivm Resources, despite it involving the company taking on more debt.

RBA Holds its Nerve on Inflation Outlook

Despite some frantic tap dancing in various quarters about inflation, according to the Reserve Bank there remains little chance that official interest rates are going to rise before 2024.

The Future of the Office – Part 3: The comeback

APN Property Group’s Mark Mazzarella expands upon his previous articles from earlier this year to look at how offices and the work conducted within them continue to change and evolve.

How Can Equities Help You Navigate the Income Maze?

In a low-rate world, generating income is more difficult than ever. With cash rates close to zero, fixed income can no longer do the heavy lifting for income-focused investors.

US Retail Figures Show Inflationary Creep

There’s no denying inflation was evident in the data, but the surge in US retail sales was very real in October and shows that consumption remains buoyant heading into Thanksgiving-Christmas.

Thursday 18 November, 2021

Comm Bank Sold Off 8% on Flat Margin Profile

CBA shares took a towelling yesterday from nervy investors worried that the country’s biggest bank was running into still waters and losing momentum, dragging the rest of the sector down with it.

Private Sector Chips In as Wages Edge Higher

Continuing caps on wage rises by the Federal and some state governments mean the private sector had to lead the way in providing a small boost to wages growth in the year to September.

Strong but Not Strong Enough from Nufarm

So why did the market sell down shares in agricultural chemicals company Nufarm by more than 8% yesterday in the wake of what appeared to be a set of solid 2021 financial year results?

Whiskey and Dry a Poor Mix for United Malt

A long spell of dry weather in the US will force United Malt (the former GrainCorp unit) to import barley from Australia and Denmark to its North American business to cover a grain shortfall.

ALS Shares the Wealth from Bumper Half

ALS will pay a sharply higher dividend for the September half, with the Brisbane-based testing group boosting underlying net profit more than 57% and seeing more of the same moving forward.

MIN: The cheapest lithium stock in the market

Airlie’s Emma Fisher explains why she believes the fear around a falling iron ore price has created a unique opportunity to buy the cheapest lithium stock in the world, Mineral Resources (ASX: MIN).

Friday 19 November, 2021

Record Earnings Leave Aristocrat Looking Flush

Shares in poker machine giant Aristocrat Leisure dipped 3.6% yesterday despite the company confirming that underlying net profit jumped more than 80% for the year to September 30.

Treasury Wines Continues to Improve with Age

Treasury Wines continues its rebound from a long horror stretch, with the company announcing Thursday its intention to buy an upmarket winery in California’s Napa Valley for more than $433 million.

Corporate Chit-Chat: BSL; SHL

Plenty of news from the AGMs of steelmaker BlueScope and pathology giant Sonic Healthcare, with guidance and trading updates provided at each. Here are the salient points.

Analyst Sentiment Turns Against CBA

Investment analysts have turned on the Commonwealth Bank, cutting their previously bullish forecasts for the bank’s first half profit after a surprisingly downbeat first quarter trading update saw a big selloff.

Market Likes Evolution’s Ernest Henry Move

The market responded favourably to news that Evolution Mining (ASX: EVN) has snapped up full control of the Ernest Henry mine in far northern Queensland for $A1 billion from Glencore.

Why ‘Negative Screens’ are Bad ESG

While Platinum recognises that, from an economic viewpoint, BHP’s sale of its petroleum assets makes sense, they are at something of a loss to understand how it is a positive outcome in an ESG context.

The One Thing That’s Certain is Uncertainty

Bond markets saw plenty of volatility in October as yields spiked. Schroders continue to focus on managing downside risk, but plan to take some duration risk in longer maturities once yields start to stabilise.

T. Rowe Price Oct 2021 Global Equity Recap (video)

T. Rowe Price’s Sam Ruiz gives his thoughts on how global equity markets have played out across sectors and around the world in the past month, and how his firm’s Global Fund has responded.

Real Estate Sector Continues to Prove Lucrative

Real estate groups REA and Domain have issued upbeat trading updates for the first months of their 2021-22 financial year – on Friday they were joined by Sydney-based real estate agent, McGrath.

Blackstone Makes Third Pass at Crown

Now the battle for Crown Resorts is getting serious with US investment group, Blackstone revealing a third, more serious offer for the embattled casino group at $12.50 per share.