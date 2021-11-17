Flat 1Q22 for Commonwealth Bank

The Commonwealth Bank has reported a flat first quarter for 2021-22 with income down, expenses a touch lower and lower bad loan losses.

The bank reported unaudited cash earnings of $2.2 billion for the three months to September (and statutory earnings of around $2.3 billion).

But that was up 20% from the same, Covid impacted quarter of 2020 when cash earnings came in around $1.8 billion and statutory earnings at $1.9 billion.

The comparison isn’t strictly accurate because of the differences in what was happening in the economy, although some would argue that the long lockdowns in Sydney, Melbourne and ACT in the quarter was a major disruption this year.

The CBA said the latest quarter’s “Operating performance (was) flat “on the average of the March and June quarters this year” (which were stronger than the same period of 2020, especially the June quarter).

“Income (revenue) down 1%, or flat excluding the divestment of Aussie Home Loans (AHL), with above system volume growth helping to offset continued margin pressures and lower non-interest income. Expenses down 1%, with lower remediation costs offsetting higher staff expenses.” the bank said in Wednesday’s statement.

The loan impairment expense of $103 million in the quarter was a low 5 basis points of average Gross Loans and Acceptances and credit provisions were broadly unchanged, “continuing to reflect sound portfolio credit quality and a cautious approach to provisioning as the Australian economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions.”

The bank said that after the final dividend of $3.5 billion to 870,000 shareholders and the $6 billion share buyback, its CETI ratio was 11.2% in October, compared to 12.5% at the end of September when the buyback was continuing.

In a share commentary with the statement, CBA CEO, Matt Comyn said “Through the first quarter of FY22, our focus has remained on supporting our people, customers and communities as the economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19. Our focus on operational execution ensures we are well placed to provide this support as activity restrictions continue to ease. This was reflected in strong, above-system volume growth in core markets in 1Q22, continued sound portfolio credit quality and balance sheet strength.”

“In October, the Bank successfully completed a $6bn off-market share buy-back. Strong demand meant the offer was significantly oversubscribed, representing one of the largest ever tenders into a share buy-back in Australia. Through the buy- back and dividends, the Bank has returned over $12bn to shareholders in the past 12 months.

“In October, the Group released the thirteenth and final report from the Independent Reviewer on CBA’s Prudential Inquiry Remedial Action Plan, with all milestones assessed as complete and effective and all recommendations now closed. We will ensure that the changes we’ve made are sustained and continuously improved upon.”