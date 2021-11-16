How Can Equities Help You Navigate the Income Maze?

In a low-rate world, generating income is more difficult than ever. With bond markets changing daily and cash rates close to zero, cash and fixed income can no longer do the heavy lifting for income-focused investors.

Against this backdrop, how can investors use equities to generate income and reduce volatility?

First Sentier Investors’ Equity Income Fund is designed to address income investors’ three key needs: higher income, lower volatility and long-term total returns.

The Fund aims to provide sustainable income over the long term by focusing on total income, not simply dividend yields. The strategy uses fundamental research to identify stocks that have the potential to generate long-term earnings, while minimising volatility, and uses equity options with the aim of delivering higher income from a portfolio of our best investment ideas.

This equity income approach ignores dividend yields and allows the strategy to target the best opportunities across the market.

The disruption of the last two years has highlighted that the future is hard to predict, so investors need a strategy that cushions the downside, and helps to navigate an uncertain market outlook.

We believe that the strategy is well placed to address a number of emerging themes for the year ahead: