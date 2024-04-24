Economics / FNN Content

April 24, 2024

Kogan shares slide despite profit growth

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Kogan.com (ASX:KGN) shares slumped 26% on Wednesday after it revealed a surprise 6% decline in gross sales to $178.3 million and a 2% drop in revenue to $105.9 million for the March quarter.

Kogan had a rational explanation for the weakness—it was a result of a deliberate move to shift the business to a more capital-light footing.

But the slide meant the shares lost all the gains in 2023 and were back at levels seen in early to mid-January.

The shares were trading around $5.19 just after 1 pm on Wednesday.

The slide came despite some good news in the update.

Gross profit was up 13% on the prior year to $39 million while gross margin improved by 5.2 percentage points to 36% on improved platform-based sales and profitability of warehouse inventory sales.

Inventories fell 9% year-on-year to $71.1 million at March 31.

But cash on hand was down at $34.1 million at March 31 compared to net cash of $49.1 million a year prior.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

No rate rise expected as inflation picks up

Analysis of Telix Pharmaceuticals, Bank of Queensland, MAAS Group Holdings

Inside the Star Group’s struggles

GM’s strong Q1 performance and bullish outlook

Optimism surrounding Tesla’s performance despite declining profitability

China’s fiscal stimulus and credit rating outlook