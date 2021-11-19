Commodities / Markets / Shares

November 19, 2021

Can Vanadium Emulate Lithium’s Rise?

By Lawrence Grech | More Articles by Lawrence Grech

The green electrification mega-trend requires many types of energy storage to match intermittent renewable power generation to on-demand electricity needs. As for lithium, the emergence of new energy storage demand is a game changer for high-purity vanadium, with the accelerating pace of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries deployment for grid-power storage backup. In this report we focus upon these changing dynamics for the vanadium industry, to becoming a new critical ingredient for the global energy transition.

About Lawrence Grech

Lawrence has over 30 years’ experience in investment management and analysis roles spanning Australian & overseas listed company analysis, commodities and fund strategy. He is principal of LGrech Consulting Services providing bespoke research to companies and professional investors; and partners with firms including Corporate Connect to tailor research delivery.

