Can Vanadium Emulate Lithium’s Rise?

The green electrification mega-trend requires many types of energy storage to match intermittent renewable power generation to on-demand electricity needs. As for lithium, the emergence of new energy storage demand is a game changer for high-purity vanadium, with the accelerating pace of Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries deployment for grid-power storage backup. In this report we focus upon these changing dynamics for the vanadium industry, to becoming a new critical ingredient for the global energy transition.
For full details refer to the detailed report below or click here to download your copy.