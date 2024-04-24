FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

April 24, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Western Mines Group, Industrial Minerals

By Abbey Phillipps

 

Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) has announced preliminary topline results from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial. The trial evaluates efti in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® as first-line treatment for recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with negative PD-L1 expression. Shares are trading 10.39 per cent higher at 42.5 cents.

Western Mines Group (ASX:WMG) has announced a drilling update that their diamond hole is over 750m in depth. High tenor nickel sulphide veinlets (confirmed by spot pXRF up to 42.2% Ni) appear oblique to the drill core indicating a possible source at depth. Shares are trading 12.7 per cent higher at 35.5 cents.

Industrial Minerals (ASX:IND) has announced that their recent RC drilling program informs a Maiden High Purity Quartz (HPQ) Exploration Target at the Pippingarra Quarry Project. Drilling is planned for the exploration target area and to test several quartz occurrences mapped across the wider Mining Lease area. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 15 cents.
 

