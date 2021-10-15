The Week that Was – October 11-16, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 11th October, 2021

Z Energy Board Accedes to Ampol Bid

Ampol has at last won the green light from the board of New Zealand’s Z Energy and will move ahead with its $2 billion offer to take over NZ’s largest petrol and diesel retailer.

Freedom Day!

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 12th October, 2021

API Primps and Preens for Suitors

API is making sure both its putative bidders understand how it is well it is performing at the moment with a surprise earnings upgrade ahead of the release of its full year results later this month.

Twinkle, Twinkle, Naughty Star

Investors punished Star Entertainment Group in particular yesterday, but didn’t miss other casino groups after media reports about alleged misconduct surfaced over the past couple of days.

The Hydrogen is Suddenly Greener for Queensland

There’s already plenty of interest for green hydrogen in Western Australia and now Queensland wants in on the act, with two new proposed projects announced in as many days in the Sunshine State.

Mother Nature Rains on China’s Coal Parade

Heavy rains and flooding saw more mines forced to shut down in China’s biggest coal-producing region over the weekend, sending prices to a record and hindering efforts by Beijing to boost energy supplies for winter.

Plenti Delivers 140% YoY Growth, Brings Forward Profitability

ASX-listed fintech Plenti Group has today released its Q2FY22 quarterly report, which shows strong growth despite the COVID-induced lockdowns during the period.

Wednesday 13th October, 2021

China Beset on All Sides by Perfect Storm

China is facing a looming crunch as fears about power shortages runs headlong into renewed speculation about the fate of stricken property developer Evergrande and others.

Newcrest to Expand Copper Operations

Copper has moved to centre stage for Australia’s biggest gold miner Newcrest Mining, as the company revealed its future direction and plans for four major projects on Tuesday.

Buyback on the Cards for Westpac After Big Hit?

So will Westpac follow their Big Four peers down the buyback route in its full year results on November 1, after revealing a $1.3 billion hit to earnings from writedowns and other bookkeeping measures?

NAB Survey Shows Confidence Quick to Rebound

Despite the continuing lockdowns around most of the country, business confidence rebounded strongly in September to be well above its long-run average, after falling into negative territory in prior months.

The Recent Example of Investors’ Aversion to Losses

There are four behaviours, biases or theories that behavioural economists have uncovered that explain Western investors’ retreat from China equities over the past month despite the strong returns of the index.

Higher Yields: September spike or sustained trend?

The recent sharp sell-off in government bond yields is testing the patience of central banks and bond markets are reacting to the hawkish messages, as Andrew Mulliner from Janus Henderson explains.

Chip Shortage Bites into Apple

Apple shares dipped in after-hours trading on reports that it will be forced to slash current iPhone production and sales forecasts by up to 10 million units because of the continuing shortage of computer chips.

What is Natural Capital? (video)

Schroders explain the concept that helps them understand the essential value of the earth’s resources.

Thursday 14th October, 2021

Immutep Taking the Fight to Cancer

Following on from his previous report on the company, Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra has today published an updated analysis of ASX-listed biotech Immutep Ltd (ASX: IMM), valuing IMM at $A2.20 per share.

China Scrambling for Fossil Fuels as Crisis Deepens

China’s power blackouts, rationing and shortages across 20 or more provinces sparked a mad rush for fossil fuels as imports of coal surged and imports of LNG hit their highest level for 9 months.

Some Relief for China as Trade Surplus Widens

Export growth unexpectedly jumped more than forecast and import growth slowed more than expected in September, leaving China with yet another massive trade surplus.

Iron Ore Hit Hard as Beijing Cuts Steel Production Again

In bad news for iron ore exporters the Chinese government has cut steel production to reduce smog in the region and to ensure the achievement of the country’s steel output reduction target.

Trading Tidbits: BUB, PGH, GCY

Good news and bad from the pandemic for two mid-caps yesterday and the shares of the two went in very different directions while an attempted takeover in gold is getting scrappy.

BoQ Leads Banks Lower Despite Strong Result

Despite a solid result and higher dividend, Bank of Queensland shares led the bank sector lower as investors sold on a warning of pressure on profit and interest margins in the coming year.

Five Hydrogen Stocks to Know About

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, hydrogen is receiving a lot of attention from investors and governments. But what are some hydrogen companies, and what do they do?

The Peak in Peaks

Waiting for a pullback to deploy cash can be fraught with peril, as no one can time the market. Although some may be lucky enough to do so occasionally, few can consistently outperform with this strategy.

Climate Transition Supply Chains Rely on a Series of Weak Links

Whether you were warned by a friend to buy your Christmas presents in August or have been waiting for the new iPhone 13, you’ll know that global supply chains are facing severe disruption.

Re-Opening for Business

As economies open and central bankers prepare to reduce policy support, diversification across both asset classes and strategies will be key to navigating potentially more volatile markets ahead.

Copper Edging Toward All-Time High Territory

World copper prices were given a sharp boost on Wednesday after China’s September trade data revealed a rise in metal imports in the month – the first rise for five months.

Friday 15th October, 2021

AAAustralia Regaaains Top Credit Raaating

Despite all the naysayers in 2020, after 17 months Australia has regained a AAA credit rating with a stable outlook from all three major ratings groups – S&P Global, Moody’s and Fitch.

Jobs Data Continues to Misdirect

Once again the pandemic, lockdowns and one-off government payments to those without work have made the monthly labour force report an inaccurate picture of just what is happening to jobs.

RBA Acknowledges Climate Change Risk

RBA deputy governor Guy Debelle told a finance conference yesterday that climate change was a “first-order risk” to the system, with broad-ranging impacts on Australia including households and businesses.

South32 Makes Huge Move into Chile

South32 has followed Sandfire Resources and Newcrest in committing to a copper-led future with a $A2.8 billion plunge into the Chilean copper industry where it will join its former parent, BHP.

Whitehaven White-Hot Thanks to Coal Boom

Whitehaven Coal told the market on Thursday that it expects to be debt-free within six months as a global energy crisis drives prices for its thermal coal to record levels above $US250 a tonne.

Citi Rides Out Loss on Australian Exit

Citigroup says its September quarter result would have been much better but for the pre-tax loss taken on quitting its Australian consumer business to the National Australia Bank.

ASIC Takes a Run at IAG / NRMA

Insurance Australia Group faces legal action from corporate regulator ASIC over claims it failed to honour discount promises made to nearly 600,000 customers of its NRMA Insurance.

Don’t Fear the Taper

As vaccination rates increase around the world, world economies appear to be stabilising. Economic output is around pre-pandemic levels, and signs of inflation and wage pressure have become a theme of 2021.

The Great Value Rotation

The ‘value trade’ continues to do well as inflation concerns, whether you think it is transitory or real, point to rate rises and tapering of quantitative easing. VanEck’s Arian Neiron explains why.

T. Rowe Price Sep 2021 Global Equity Recap (video)

T. Rowe Price’s Sam Ruiz gives his thoughts on how global equity markets have played out across sectors and around the world in the past month, and how his firm’s Global Fund has responded.