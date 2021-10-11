Z Energy Board Accedes to Ampol Bid

Ampol has at last won the greenlight from the board of New Zealand’s Z Energy and will move ahead with its $2 billion offer to create a trans-Tasman industry oil, petrol, diesel and jet fuel supplier with greater scale to confront the continuing rise of renewables, led by electric vehicles.

Z Energy is NZ’s largest petrol and diesel retailer with more than 300 service stations across the country. It was formed in a buyout of Shell’s Kiwi service station and distribution system more than a decade ago.

Z Energy told the NZX and the ASX on Monday that Ampol has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Agreement (SIA) to acquire 100% of Z Energy for $NZ3.78 per share.

Ampol’s Chairman, Steven Gregg, said in a separate statement to both exchanges, “Z Energy is a logical growth opportunity for Ampol given it is the market leader in New Zealand and aligned with our international growth strategy.

“The combined entity will be a Trans-Tasman leader in transport fuels and convenience retail, with greater scale and synergies supporting strong returns and earnings growth for our shareholders, whilst maintaining our commitment to financial discipline,” he said.

Ampol sweetened the deal by agreeing to pay the 5 NZ cents a share dividend for the half year which ended 30 September 2021 on top of its offer price.

“Z Energy’s Board of Directors have unanimously approved the transaction and recommended that Z Energy shareholders vote in favour of the transaction, subject to customary conditions,” the company says.

Ampol approached Z Energy in August with its offer and received 4 weeks due diligence which was extended by a fortnight in late September.