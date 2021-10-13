Immutep Taking the Fight to Cancer

In May 2021, Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra published a comprehensive research report on ASX-listed biotech Immutep Ltd (ASX: IMM). So impressed was he with IMM that Corporate Connect felt it imperative that a follow-up report be released placing a valuation on the company, because the market was not seeing the vast potential of eftilagimod alpha (efti).

This follow-up report has been released today. Using comparables, after adding cash back to their EV estimate and dividing by the total number of issued shares, Corporate Connect now places the fair value of an Immutep share at $A2.20.

To download a copy of this report, please visit the IMM page on ShareCafe, using the button below.

Immutep (ASX: IMM) is a global leader in the understanding and development of therapeutics that modulate Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 or “LAG-3” which is a cell surface molecule which plays a vital role in regulating T cells. LAG-3 was discovered by Immutep’s Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frederic Triebel, putting Immutep at the forefront of immunotherapy drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases.

Immutep’s objective is to harness and strengthen the power of the body’s own immune systems through therapeutic intervention for the benefit of patients’ health. This is how immunotherapy fights cancer and autoimmune disease.