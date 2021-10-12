Higher Yields: September spike or sustained trend?

Source: Bloomberg, Janus Henderson Investors, as at 1 October 2021.

Chairman Powell also expressed some confidence that the tapering of US Treasury and mortgage‑backed securities (MBS) purchases could be completed by the middle of next year. However, he made clear that “the timing and pace of the coming reduction in asset purchases will not be intended to carry a direct signal regarding the timing of interest rate lift-off”. So, there will be some clear air between the end of tapering and the first rate hike, but it is clear that the balance of risks have shifted and there is considerable uncertainty how long transitory inflation factors will last.

…the next day, Bank of England adds to the hawkish message

The Bank of England (BoE)’s meeting the day after the Fed’s added to the hawkish message. UK government bond yields had been rising since August, but the front end of the yield curve in particular moved to price in a more aggressive hiking cycle. The central bank said the case to tighten UK monetary policy is building: there was increasing evidence from global and domestic cost and price indicators that inflationary pressures were likely to persist; realised inflation may breach 4% in the near term and, with the existing policy stance, inflation was likely to remain above the 2% target in the medium term. As a result, the market is now (1 October 2021) pricing the bank rate (BoE’s base rate) to reach 0.5% by mid-2022, with one further hike to 0.75% by mid-2023 before levelling out, with the next hike to 1.0% priced by the end of the decade.

The BoE’s commentary on sequencing between quantitative easing (QE) and rate hikes was strengthened, when it stated that rates will be the main policy tool and can start to rise even before the end of the QE programme. By de‑linking QE and the bank rate, there is more onus on using the bank rate to manage the cycle, and will result in a smaller balance sheet (of asset purchases) over the long term. It also confirmed that in the first instance it would allow maturing gilts to run off rather than engage in actively selling holdings, which would only take place after a 1.0% bank rate is reached.

Despite the higher rate expectations, sterling has struggled to rally as the UK economy finds itself potentially in a stagflationary1 environment. The BoE has to begin to tighten policy into weaker growth and a supply side inflation shock, exemplified by the dramatic moves higher in inflation break-evens this week (now through 4% on the 10-year retail price index swaps – figure 2).

Figure 2: dramatic moves higher in inflation expectations in the UK