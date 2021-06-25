The Week that Was – June 21-25, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 21st June, 2021

Fed Fear

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 22nd June, 2021

IRI a Rare Bright Spot in Market’s Mondayitis

A trading update from Integrated Research was a tiny spark of green amid all the red of yesterday’s kneejerk reaction on the ASX to Wall Street’s dummy spit last Friday.

Games Afoot as Boral Exits US

An anti-Seven Group move or is Boral’s sale of its North American building products business merely another step towards Kerry Stokes grabbing control of the building products giant on the cheap?

Inflation Expectations

As humans we are hard-wired to be anxious when things are not what we expect. There’s a good reason for that. It protects us from danger. Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson with more.

Savings, Wealth and Booming Consumption

Yarra Capital’s Tim Toohey believes that fundamentals and data are providing strong evidence that the current resurgence in consumption will not peter out in coming months. Here’s why.

Real Deal Sparks Comm Bank Selloff

Commonwealth Bank shares lost more than 5% on Monday after the company announced the sale of its general insurance business to the South African owners of the Real Insurance brand.

WA, Queensland Pick Up Retail Slack

Shoppers in Western Australia and Queensland dug a little deeper in May and kept national retail sales growth positive in the month, offsetting the expected slide in locked-down Victoria.

Gina Rinehart Invests in Little Green Pharma (ASX: LGP) (video)

A couple of announcements today from Australian medicinal cannabis company Little Green Pharma involving an overseas facility acquisition and a key new investment partner.

Wednesday 23rd June, 2021

Frankly Speaking on Dividends

Scott Kelly, Portfolio manager of the DNR Capital Australian Equities Income Portfolio, gives his thoughts on dividends, with a particular focus on payout ratios and franking.

Stokes Twists the Knife into Boral

Kerry Stokes’ Seven Group has altered its $8 billion bid for Boral a little, making the $6.50 a share offer unconditional and allowing investors who accept the price to be paid in 7 days.

Adairs Makes Move on Mocka

Sydney-based homecrafts retailer Adairs has moved to take full control of online homewares and furniture retailer Mocka, in which it had bought a 65% stake in December 2019.

Soul Patts, Milton Keep It in the Family

Soul Pattinson is to buy fellow Sydney investor Milton Corporation via a scheme of arrangement merger – a move that will create a $10 billion investment group.

Hocus Pocus, No More Vocus

Vocus Group’s life on the ASX has only a few days to go after shareholders approved the $3.5 billion buyout of the Dodo and iPrimus owner by Macquarie and Aware Super.

Thursday 24th June, 2021

Forecasts Can Fall Short; Humility and Diversity Are Key

Janus Henderson’s Greg Wilensky and Michael Keough discuss the challenges in forecasting interest rates as well as the tools they use to manage risk and generate returns.

Woolies Left with Huge Spill in Aisle 21

A number of factors and circumstances have forced supermarket giant Woolworths to announce nearly $100 million in costs and impairments for the June 30 financial year.

Stockland, Dexus Ready to Build on Solid First Half

More signs of recovery in the property sector from sector leaders Stockland and Dexus, with both companies confirming previous guidance on earnings and dividend payouts.

Costa Turns on the Juicer for Citrus Expansion

Struggling fruit and vegetables grower and marketer Costa Group has gone on the front foot with a proposed deal worth nearly $200 million to lift its stake in the Australian citrus sector.

Oz Economy Keeps On Keeping On

Australia’s record-breaking trade run continues with data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealing an all-time high surplus on merchandise trade of $13.3 billion in May.

Succeeding Over the Long Term

Australian Foundation Investment Company (AFIC) Managing Director Mark Freeman explains why AFIC has held some stocks for 90 years and how it benefits investors.

Red Metal Showing Plenty of Green

Copper has bounced back strongly from last week’s slide and shaken off news of the first sale of the metal by China from its strategic reserves, rising on each of the three trading days this week.

Friday 25th June, 2021

The Post-Covid Outlook for Different Property Types

From residential dwellings to offices and data centres, Stephen Hayes from First Sentier Investors shares his view on the trajectory for property in a post-COVID world.

China-U.S. Tensions: Same-same, but Different?

Russell Investments’ Alexander Cousley runs us through the state of US-China relations as they currently stand and how the change of president may affect things from here.

Westpac Changes Mind on NZ Exit

Westpac has done an about-face and is to retain ownership of its NZ banking operations, believing a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders.

News of Office Raid Triggers Selloff in Nuix

Shares in troubled tech stock Nuix slid nearly 2% yesterday on the news that Australian Federal Police had raided the company’s offices as part of a criminal investigation.

Market Finally Digests Mallina Significance

Investors finally cottoned on to the biggest gold discovery in Australia for two decades as shares in medium size miner De Grey Mining jumped nearly 8% yesterday to $1.33.

Heat Goes out of Boral Buying Binge

Pressure on Boral shares dissipated Thursday as they slid 3.6% to $6.90 after surging on huge turnover Wednesday to their highest level since 2018.

Fed Eases Restrictions on US Banks

In a move that will draw comparisons to Australia, the US Federal Reserve has eased restrictions on America’s major banks allowing them to boost dividends and resume buybacks.