Gina Rinehart Invests in Little Green Pharma (ASX: LGP)

Little Green Pharma (ASX” LGP), an Australian vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution, has today announced the acquisition of a world class cannabis GACP cultivation and EU-recognised GMP licensed cannabis production facility located in Denmark.

In addition, LGP has confirmed it has received firm commitments to raise A$27.2 million (before costs) from existing investors, including a A$15 million commitment from Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (“Hancock Prospecting”) the private investment company of Gina Rinehart. Hancock Prospecting is one of Australia’s largest mining and resources companies and will hold over 10% of the Company following the Placement.

Highlights: