Forecasts Can Fall Short; Humility and Diversity Are Key

Popular Mechanics was absolutely right. They correctly – perhaps brilliantly, considering the silicon chip wasn’t invented for another decade – predicted that the size and weight of computers would fall in the future. But the extent to which they were wrong about the magnitude of that change is breathtaking. No matter how right you may be on the “what,” there is so much room to be wrong on the “how.” To put it in terms that many investors are thinking about today, no matter how confident you may be that interest rates will rise as the U.S. economy recovers, there is still much you can be wrong about.

Had an investor correctly predicted a global pandemic would erupt in the first quarter of 2020, we can imagine they would have sold stocks and bought government bonds before it started. But one could argue that without a detailed map of the markets’ exact paths, the knowledge that a pandemic was coming would have been less valuable than you might think. When would the investor have decided to reverse their more cautious position? What is the probability they covered their position a little or a lot, too early or too late and thus lost as much money in late March as they made in early March?

Correctly predicting the general direction of financial markets far into the future is certainly helpful but gauging the timing and magnitude of the moves is just as important and often more difficult. We suspect few, if any, bond managers predicted the shock of COVID-19 even in January 2020, but many experienced portfolio managers were able to not only navigate the volatility, but also find opportunities to add value for their clients, whether through lower volatility relative to their benchmark, higher returns, or both. Indeed, the task of portfolio management is, in our view, to build portfolios that are designed to perform well given both our predictions and the potential uncertainty that surrounds them and the world we live in.