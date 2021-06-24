Westpac Changes Mind on NZ Exit

In the end it was a no brainer of a decision by Westpac to retain ownership of its NZ banking operations.

The bank announced its decision early Thursday morning in a statement stock exchanges.

“Westpac Group has today announced it is retaining its one hundred per cent ownership of Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) and will not proceed with a demerger of its Westpac New Zealand business,” the bank announced.

CEO Peter King, said in the statement that after a detailed review, “we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders.”

“Our review identified opportunities to improve service for customers and value across the WNZL business and we will progress these with the WNZL Board and management team.

“WNZL is a strong business that has been serving New Zealand for 160 years. We remain committed to delivering for customers and fulfilling our purpose of helping Australians and New Zealanders succeed,” Mr King said.

In march, Westpac announced that it was “assessing the appropriate structure for its New Zealand business and whether a demerger would be in the best interests of shareholders.”

“Westpac is in the very early stage of this assessment and no decisions have been made. This will also consider the impact of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) reviews which were announced today.

“Westpac NZ is a valuable part of the Westpac Group and has been for over 160 years. The business continues to perform well with a strong position in retail and commercial banking. However, given the changing capital requirements in New Zealand and the RBNZ requirement to structurally separate Westpac’s NZ business operations from its operations in Australia, it is now appropriate to assess the best structure for these businesses going forward,“ Westpac said.

The reviews by the Reserve Bank of NZ referred to in the statement were to do with the size of the capital buffers NZ banks would need, without recall to their Australian parents.

Westpac appointed Macquarie to conduct the review. Details of that review have not been released but analysts say the Westpac NZ would have faced a lowering of credit ratings by major groups like S&P, Fitch and Moody’s, which would have increased borrowing costs.

As well separating the two banks would have been tough and licensing the Westpac name to the NZ would have been a major expense for the independent bank.