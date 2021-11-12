The Week that Was – November 8-12, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 8 November, 2021

Push Back

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 9 November, 2021

Incitec Blames Gas Prices for Gibson Closure

Australian fertiliser group Incitec Pivot (ASX: IPL) says high gas prices are to blame for its decision to shut down its 50-year-old manufacturing plant on Brisbane’s Gibson Island.

Stanmore Soars on News of BHP Coal Deal

Shares in Stanmore Resources soared as much as 24% on Monday and closed up 14% after announcing a deal to buy low grade metallurgical coal assets from BHP for $A1.8 billion.

Takeover Talk: SYD, SXY, API

Three deals advanced to the closing rounds of their respective games yesterday, involving Sydney Airport, Senex Energy and Australian Pharmaceutical Industries.

One-on-One with Platinum’s Dr Bianca Ogden (video)

Platinum’s resident virologist and portfolio manager Dr Bianca Ogden chats with Douglas Isles on how increased funding and computing power is transforming the healthcare sector.

5 Sectors Set to Drive Global Listed Infrastructure Returns

Infrastructure investments can provide investors with a sense of reassurance in uncertain times. As First Sentier’s Trent Koch explains, every nation depends on its infrastructure to function effectively.

The New Abnormal

If the past decade in equity markets has taught us anything, mispriced money has resulted in some deeply ingrained beliefs and behaviours that are now unsustainable.

Wednesday 10 November, 2021

Hardies Ticks Up Guidance Again on US Strength

James Hardie has raised its 2022 earnings forecast for the second time this financial year on the back of strong demand for its products from the booming US housing market.

Kathmandu Banking on Post-Lockdown Wanderlust

Outdoor gear retailer Kathmandu has confirmed the group’s sales have been hurt by the lockdowns in Eastern Australia, but sees an upturn with the staged re-openings in NSW and Victoria.

Big Four Banks Back to their Best

Tuesday’s solid full year result from the National Australia Bank concluded the strong recovery the big four have made from the pandemic damaged 2020 financial year.

Chalice WA Find Confirmed as a Whopper

Chalice Mining has confirmed the promise of its Julimar project as a massive find potentially worth billions of dollars in future income and revenue for the company and the country.

Newcrest Takes out Canadian Rival with Acquisition

Gold miner Newcrest has struck a $US2.8 billion ($A3.7 billion) deal to acquire Toronto-listed rival miner Pretium Resources, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion plans.

NAB Survey Points to Better Times Ahead

Business conditions and confidence rose last month as lockdowns came to an end in both NSW and Victoria, according to the latest monthly survey of business from the National Australia Bank.

Respecting Three Centuries of Correlation

Robert Almeida from MFS Investment Management analyses the historical relationship between stocks and bonds, and why it is crucial in diversification and asset allocation decisions.

Nitro Holds Out Hat for Belgian Purchase

Shares in electronic signature group Nitro went into a trading halt Wednesday morning to allow the company to raise $140 million to finance the purchase of Belgian group Connective.

$1 Coal Acquisition Now the Jewel in TerraCom’s Crown (video)

ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen speaks with TerraCom’s executive chairman Craig Ransley about their debt refinancing, South African mines and its Queensland cash cow Blair Athol.

Thursday 11 November, 2021

Sims Weathers Chinese Storm to Post Earnings Lift

Earnings up and more to come says global scrap metal and recycling company Sims Limited – and that’s despite the recent downturn in the pace of activity in the Chinese economy.

Tesla Stalls as Rivian Hits the Ignition

Just as Tesla runs into confusion generated by its at times deluded chair and biggest shareholder Elon Musk, investors have flocked to Rivian – a new EV rival due to list on Wall Street. (and follow-up Rivian Goes from Showroom Floor to Trading Floor)

Surging Coal Pushes Chinese PPI to 26-Year High

China’s CPI rose as forecast last month, but producer price inflation hit a 26-year high with a larger than expected annual rate of 13.5% as soaring coal prices slammed industry costs.

Top 5 Crypto Innovator Stocks

Most investors tend to think of cryptos as buying bitcoins directly. However, there are many fintech companies that help provide crypto products, services and innovation. Here are ETF Securities’ top five.

Friday 12 November, 2021

Orica Believes the Worst is Behind It

Writedowns and difficult market conditions saw Orica turn in a loss for the year but directors see the solid rebound in the second half continuing into the current 2021-22 period.

Jobs Data Better than it Looks, All Things Considered

October’s jobs report looked poor and the initial reaction treated it thus, but the adverse data points were really positives in that they happened as eastern states met their re-opening targets.

In Sickness and in Health for Ramsay

Shares in private hospitals operator Ramsay Health Care dropped as much as 7.3% yesterday after it revealed a surprise drop in its first-quarter after-tax profit to just $58.1 million.

Market Shows Xero Tolerance for Cost Creep

Shares in Xero Ltd fell more than 6% yesterday as the company reported a 19% dip in first half earnings and committed itself to continue spending heavily on expansion.

Buyback, Payout Boost as GrainCorp Prospers

GrainCorp will run a modest $50 million buyback and has boosted dividends after riding the second good season in a row for eastern Australian grain growers into a 50% revenue jump.

The NEW Balanced Portfolio

As Fidelity’s Tom Stevenson writes in his regular column, when it comes to monetary policy the watersheds are even less obvious than for a stock market index or share price.

Emerging Markets Now Fertile Ground for Innovation

Janus Henderson’s Matt Culley explains how EM have seized upon the digital revolution to modernise their economies and create innovative business models to address local business needs.