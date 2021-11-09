Respecting Three Centuries of Correlation

In brief

In recent decades, negative correlations between stocks and bonds have been a tailwind for asset allocators, but negative correlations have been the historical exception, not the rule.

Investors may need to change their expectations given the potential for a reversal of negative real interest rates and a shift in the stock-bond correlation.

We think the combination of multiple asset managers in the same asset class and differentiated alpha levers can improve portfolio efficiency.

In 2013 the Boston area was paralyzed by three big snowstorms on consecutive Saturdays. On the next Saturday, my six-year-old daughter Sarah asked me, “What time will the snowstorm start?” Like Sarah, every investor at some point confuses correlation with causality, and this can lead to unwelcome financial outcomes. However, ignoring long-term relationships, whether the cause is easily identifiable or not, can upset an otherwise-well-thought-out investment plan.

Negative stock-bond correlation was abnormal

Many market participants consider the equity-like bond returns of the past 30 years abnormal. Equally abnormal were the stratospheric risk-adjusted returns achieved by balanced and multisector portfolios over that period. While the absolute strength of bond returns and below-average price volatility largely explain this, another, overlooked, cause was the negative correlation between equities and bonds. That, too, is an anomaly that we should expect to end.

Exhibit 1 tracks the centuries-old relationship between stocks and bonds in the United Kingdom and the United States. Until the past few decades, the correlation was consistently positive, which makes sense because investing, whether in stocks or bonds or in private or public markets, means foregoing consumption now in order to provide capital for a project that should then compensate investors both for the time their money is tied up and the investment’s inherent risks. While this an oversimplification, in a sense there is in fact only one asset class: the volatility of cash flows.

For example, the value of a US Treasury bond that will mature in seven years is a function of its future coupon payments compared to other available investment opportunities. If inflation is rising, driving the coupon rates of on-the-run Treasury issues higher, then our seven-year bond is worth less by comparison and its cash flows fall short of prevailing market rates. The same holds true for equities as their values are also dependent on future cash flows. Through this lens, all financial assets are ultimately tied to a future cash flow stream, and this helps explain why there is a positive correlation among financial assets over long periods.