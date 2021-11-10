Commodities / Markets / Shares / Video

November 10, 2021

$1 Coal Acquisition Now the Jewel in TerraCom’s Crown

By Staff Writers | More Articles by Staff Writers

In 2017, TerraCom (ASX: TER) bought the Blair Athol mine for a single dollar along with some environmental remediation obligations. It then acquired four operating mines in South Africa via its acquisition of Universal Coal, with the mines underwritten by domestic coal contracts and low operating costs. Against this however it battled a heavy debt load that it struggled to re-finance, burdened further by an environment where investing in coal has been shunned by the investment community. Today with a surging coal price and strong demand from Asia, TER has now refinanced and is in a position to pay down its debt.

ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen speaks with TerraCom’s executive chairman Craig Ransley about their debt refinancing, South African mines and its Queensland cash cow Blair Athol.

About Staff Writers

View more articles by Staff Writers →

More Related Articles

Chalice WA Find Confirmed as a Whopper

Newcrest Takes out Canadian Rival with Acquisition

Allegiance Coal (ASX: AHQ) Ramping up US Coal Production

Stanmore Soars on News of BHP Coal Deal

Commodities Corner: First Green is Gold

Jury Still Out for Energy Prices in 2022