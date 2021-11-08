5 Sectors Set to Drive Global Listed Infrastructure Returns

by Trent Koch – Portfolio Manager, Global Listed Infrastructure Securities

In an environment of uncertainty, infrastructure investments can provide investors with a sense of reassurance. Regardless of short-term market ‘noise’, every nation depends on roads, utilities, airports, railways, pipelines and wireless towers, in order to function effectively.

These sectors share common characteristics, like barriers to entry and pricing power, which provides investors with the potential for inflation-protected income and strong capital growth over the medium-term.

Even as the world grapples with the complexities of the pandemic re-opening, we believe the outlook for the asset class is positive.

The First Sentier Global Listed Infrastructure Fund invests in a diverse range of assets across a number of regions. However, we see particularly strong opportunities for several infrastructure asset types.