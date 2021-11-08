Biotechnology / Funds / Markets / Video

November 8, 2021

One-on-One with Platinum’s Dr Bianca Ogden

By Platinum Asset Management | More Articles by Platinum Asset Management

 

In a follow-up to her recent whitepaper on the future of the biotech sector, our resident virologist and portfolio manager Dr Bianca Ogden chats with Douglas Isles on how increased funding and computing power is transforming the healthcare sector. We learn what motivated Bianca to become a scientist and then switch careers to investing, and why she believes biotechs will continue to disrupt and change the healthcare sector over the next decade and beyond.

 

 

The Platinum International Health Care Fund primarily invests in health care companies listed on securities markets around the world, and aims to provide capital growth over the long-term.

