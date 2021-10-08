The Week that Was – October 4-9, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 5th October, 2021

Stock News: Scali Adds, Boral Subtracts

Nick Scali has gone deeper into couches and lounges with the purchase of rival retailer Plush, while Boral has offloaded its North American building products and timber division as well its Australian timber business.

More Gruyere Blues for Gold Road

For the second time since June, Gold Road Resources has cut its full-year production guidance, after more operational problems at the Gruyere gold mine in WA.

Tech Wreck

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Wednesday 6th October, 2021

Evolution Streamlines with Sale to Navarre

Evolution Mining has slimmed its mine portfolio with the proposed $90 million sale of its Mt Carlton gold mine and Crush Creek prospect in North Queensland to Navarre Minerals.

Mallina Looking de Goods for De Grey

De Grey Mining has moved closer to developing its still-growing Mallina gold prospect in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, which the company believes could become Australia’s 5th biggest gold mine.

Reserve Bank Holds Fire on Rates for Now

No change to monetary policy from Tuesday’s October meeting of the Reserve Bank board and no updates on mooted moves to control the surge in house prices, either.

Cards Flying Everywhere in Chinese Property Sector

With Evergrande hogging all of the attention, news has surfaced that two smaller property companies have missed debt payments, while one revealed a separate debt that no one knew it had.

Antisense Duchenne’s Trial Set for Approval?

Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra has released an update of his previous research report on Antisense Therapeutics, placing a 12-month price target on the company of $A0.48.

What Does the Worsening Chip Shortage Mean for Investors?

With news suggesting that the semiconductor shortage is getting worse, investors are asking what it may mean for semiconductor companies and their shareholders.

Thursday 7th October, 2021

Crisis Forces China to Relent on Aussie Coal

China’s continuing power shortage has forced the Xi Jinping government to blink and start unloading coal from Australia on ships held up by the country’s yearlong ban.

How Flutter is Replicating Sportsbet’s Australian Success with FanDuel in the US

According to Montaka’s Lachlan Mackay, if Flutter can replicate Sportsbet’s success with FanDuel, it will help to unlock the huge valuation upside that makes Flutter such a compelling investment today.

BHP Continues Drive into EV with Japanese JV

BHP has reached a deal with a battery-making joint venture between Toyota Motors and Panasonic, thereby greatly expanding the company’s footprint in the rapidly growing electric vehicle business.

Newmont Suffers Boddington Setback

Newmont has been forced to slash estimated 2021 gold production from its huge Boddington mine in WA by 17% after problems introducing its new autonomous truck fleet.

RBNZ Tightens Rates, APRA Tightens Rules

As expected, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) has lifted its key interest rate; not so expected was APRA’s decision to introduce a small tightening of controls over housing finance.

Pilbara Strikes Motherlode at Pilgangoora

Pilbara Minerals shares jumped yesterday after announcing new ore reserves of lithium oxide at its key WA mine, reversing a weeklong selloff that had seen the company’s stock price lose around 10%.

Commodities – Super Cycle or Just Good Sense?

With multiple structural tailwinds and the risk of inflation making headlines, three portfolio managers at Janus Henderson ask: is it time to reconsider commodities’ use as a valuable portfolio diversifier?

Infrastructure Has an Edge as a Long-Term Income Solution

With government bond yields at record lows, investors have had to look elsewhere to meet their income needs. One sector they are turning to, as ClearBridge’s Shane Hurst explains, is infrastructure.

Friday 8th October, 2021

API Chessboard Moves to a Stalemate

Sigma’s attempt to snatch control of API appears to have been thwarted, with rival bidder Wesfarmers exercising its call option over 19.3% API shares to put it in a dominant blocking position.

Smooth Sailing for Navarre Placement

Navarre Minerals has successfully raised most of the $40 million it was seeking to buy Evolution Mining’s Mt Carlton gold mine in North Queensland and a nearby prospect called Crush Creek.

ACCC Drives Thresher through Qube Deal

In a surprise statement yesterday, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has raised concerns over Qube’s $90 million acquisition of grain logistics company Newcastle Agri Terminal.

Vanadium Set for Strategic Role in the Energy Transition

Corporate Connect analyst Lawrence Grech has today released a report on Australian mineral processing technology company TNG Limited, project developer of the 100% owned Mount Peake Project in the NT.

Never Let a Good Balance Sheet Go to Waste

Following record stimulus and better than expected economic conditions during financial year 2021, small companies are flush with cash. Perennial’s Marco Correia wonders, how will they spend it?

What if Interest Rates Stay Low Forever?

Given the current backdrop, GAM Investments’ Julian Howard suggests it is difficult to see how central bankers might ever return to what might be deemed a ‘normal’ interest rate environment.

Changing of the Guard at Metcash

Australia’s third-biggest listed supermarkets and hardware group Metcash is changing CEOs with the incumbent, Jeff Adams deciding to retire and return to the US.

Woolies Further Increases Underpayments Shortfall

The $50 million top-up announced by Woolworths on Friday pushes the total bill for its underpayments to staff to $420 million, a not inconsiderable amount.