RBNZ Ticks Rates Northward

As expected, the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) has lifted its key interest rate, ending a key part of its long easy monetary policy stance even though the pandemic continues in the country – albeit at low levels.

The RBNZ said in a statement that the official cash rate would rise to 0.50% from 0.25%.

That puts it 0.40% above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.10% cash rate that was reaffirmed on Tuesday.

The Kiwi central bank said in a post monetary policy meeting that “it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment.”

“The current COVID-19-related restrictions have not materially changed the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment since the August Statement,” The statement said.

“Capacity pressures remain evident in the economy, particularly in the labour market. A broad range of economic indicators highlight that the New Zealand economy has been performing strongly in aggregate.

“While the economy contracted sharply during the recent nationwide health-related lockdown, household and business balance sheet strength, ongoing fiscal policy support, and a strong terms of trade provide confidence that economic activity will recover quickly as alert level restrictions ease. Recent economic indicators support this picture,” the RBNZ said.

“The Committee noted that further removal of monetary policy stimulus is expected over time, with future moves contingent on the medium-term outlook for inflation and employment,” Wednesday’s statement ended.