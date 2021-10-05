Antisense Duchenne’s Trial Set for Approval?

Antisense Therapeutics (ASX: ANP) reported on Friday 30 September (2021), that it had received a draft opinion recommending agreement with the company’s Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for the development of ATL1102 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) from the Paediatric Committee (PDCO) for the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This is not a final decision, but we understand it is very unusual for the EMA not to adopt a recommended PIP. A PIP must be adopted by the EMA before a medicine can be approved for use in children in EU Member States. The receipt of the of the draft opinion by Antisense is a significant positive for the company.

Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra has released an update of his previous research report on ANP, placing a 12-month price target on the company of $A0.48. This report can be downloaded via the link below.

Antisense Therapeutics is an Australian publicly-listed biotechnology company, developing and commercializing antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets in rare diseases. The products are in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), an established leader in antisense drug development.

