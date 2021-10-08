Changing of the Guard at Metcash

Australia’s third-biggest listed supermarkets and hardware group Metcash is changing CEOs with the incumbent, Jeff Adams deciding to retire and return to the US.

Metcash has organised the succession because it revealed it had recruited a senior retailer from South Africa to replace Mr Adams (Metcash has had close links to South African retailers for years. Former CEO, Andrew Reitzer came from South Africa and led Metcash from 1998 to 2013).

The new leader for Metcash will be Doug Jones, currently CEO and Senior Vice President of South African-based Massmart Wholesale. Massmart is owned by global giant, Walmart.

Metcash said the appointment Mr Jones “g follows completion of a well-managed process, including a thorough global search instigated by the Board after Jeff had earlier indicated a likely intention to retire in 2022.”

Mr Adams joined Metcash in September 2017. Metcash said he positioned the group’s retailers well for the shift in shopper behaviour through COVID and was a key driver of record Company sales in FY21.

“He also oversaw a number of important acquisitions that strengthened our business portfolio, as well as significant improvements in the Company’s ESG credentials, retailer relationships and our people engagement score, Metcash said in the statement.

Metcash Chairman, Rob Murray said: “On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Jeff for his outstanding contribution to Metcash over the past four years. Jeff has worked tirelessly to deliver our purpose of championing the success of our independent retailers.

Metcash said “Doug Jones is a highly experienced executive with extensive wholesale, retail and eCommerce experience. He has spent the past 14 years with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Massmart group which is majority-owned by Walmart Inc. It has leading market positions in wholesale food, liquor, home improvement and general merchandise.”

“Doug is currently CEO and Senior Vice President of Massmart Wholesale, which includes ‘big box’ format food, liquor, and general merchandise stores serving retail, commercial and wholesale customers; cash and carry stores; buying groups that service wholesale and independent retail customers; and a number of eCommerce platforms. He was formerly CEO of Massmart’s Makro SA, a multi-category big box format.”

Mr Jones takes up his new role on February 1, 2022.