The Week that Was – June 7-11, 2021

Monday 7th June, 2021

Changing of the Guard as Alphabet Leapfrogs Amazon

Another small but significant changing of the guard on Wall Street on Friday as the market value of Alphabet (Google) overtook that of Amazon for the first time in 16 months.

CPI Taper Test

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 8th June, 2021

Semiconductors, Storage and Supply Chains

GAM Investments’ Mark Hawtin believes the semiconductor sector is not fully understood by the market and explains his view that the area can no longer be viewed as a homogenous group.

S&P Restores Oz AAA Stable Rating

An about-face by ratings agency S&P, who yesterday pulled back from previous concerns about the Australian economy and instead restored the country’s AAA stable classification.

The Next Boomers

Every 15 to 20 years, a new generation is defined. Generations are identifiable by their music, fashion, and events that happened during the generation’s formative years.

More Doubts About True Strength of Chinese Economy

The numbers told a boom-like story, but further data suggests that the strength of the current Chinese economic rebound is not as sound as previously believed.

Wednesday 9th June, 2021

No Signs of Flagging for Oz Economy

The May survey of business conditions and confidence from the NAB has confirmed the strength of the economic rebound is continuing well into the second quarter of 2021.

Major Countries Are Pondering Issuing Digital National Currencies

Is a watershed reengineering of money underway? Magellan Asset Management Investment Specialist Michael Collins shares his thoughts on the subject.

Nicolin Hands Over Ansell in Good Shape

After putting off his retirement to give the company continuity through the lockdowns and other disruptions last year, Ansell CEO Magnus Nicolin will finally step down on September 1.

US Energy Agency Cautiously Optimistic on Oil

The US Energy Information Agency said in its June report on Tuesday that it sees more production in 2022 – a situation that could pressure prices.

Brickworks Foreshadows Record Earnings

An upbeat update from Brickworks on Wednesday which told the ASX that it now expects record-high earnings from its property assets in 2020-21, although sustainability remains uncertain.

Thursday 10th June, 2021

All Hands on Dexus

Dexus is continuing its recent hectic pace of deals and bids in the property sector as it builds diversity into its portfolio and away from CBD office buildings.

Different Courses for Different Horses

Contrasting market reactions to similar proposals from two companies that up to February last year were one, as Cardno and Intega issued similar statements about ownership reviews.

Chinese Inflation Remains in Check for Now

No sign of an ‘inflation scare’ from Chinese consumer price movements, as inflation data for May yesterday revealed prices grew 1.3% year on year compared to forecasts of 1.6%.

Peak Sentiment, Peak Growth, Peak Policy

Paul O’Connor, Head of the Multi Asset Team with Janus Henderson, considers the prospects for markets as the global recovery gathers momentum and economies reopen.

A Brighter Outlook for Banking (video)

Christian Guerra, Head of Research at First Sentier Investors, looks at the developing macroeconomic conditions and what this means for the banks – and dividends.

Covid Flare-Up Wrecks Rex

Rex revealed on Wednesday that Victoria’s COVID-19 outbreak, which forced it to cancel dozens of flights in and out of Melbourne, has ended its hopes of breaking even this financial year.

Shell to Fast-Track Energy Transition

Shell has thrown down the gauntlet to all who predicted the company’s loss in a Dutch court last month on its pace of emission reduction would not matter and would be overturned on appeal.

Alzheimer’s Decision Sends Positive Message to Aussie Biotechs

The US Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease suggests a sea change in the regulator’s attitude to green-lighting novel drugs for difficult-to-treat illnesses.

Friday 11th June, 2021

Boral’s “No” Likely to Fall on Deaf Ears

Boral shares sagged a little yesterday after it told its shareholders to reject the $8 billion, $6.50 per share off-market takeover bid from Kerry Stokes’ Seven Group Holdings.

On the Path to Global Domination

A boomer of a June half for Globe International, the Melbourne-based designer, producer and distributor of board sports, street fashion, outdoor and workwear clothing and products.

Inflation Remains Issue Number One

Kellie Wood, Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at Schroders, gives her thoughts on inflation over the rest of 2021 and how her firm is positioning their portfolios in response.

ACCC Does 180, Clears Woolies’ PFD Bid

Woolworths will be allowed to buy control of food services company PFD after all, with the ACCC reversing an earlier preliminary ruling that the deal could lessen competition.

Austal Scuttled by ASIC Broadside

Corporate regulator ASIC has launched an action against Perth-based shipbuilder Austal and its former CEO, David Singleton, for alleged breaches of the Corporations Act and ASIC Act.

Jump in US CPI Set to Test the Fed’s Mettle

Something to chew on for the Fed next week after US consumer prices rose by the most in nearly 13 years in May to reignite concerns about inflation.