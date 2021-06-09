Peak Sentiment, Peak Growth, Peak Policy

Source: Janus Henderson Investors, Bloomberg, as at 18 May 2021. Note: Returns based on MSCI Global indices. All returns in US dollars. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

The ‘V-shaped’ recovery in risk appetite seen over this period reflects the fact that, although the coronavirus caused one of the deepest recessions in history, it was also one of the shortest. The extraordinary policy support provided by global monetary and fiscal authorities played a major part in reviving investor risk appetite after last spring’s market crash, but confidence in the economic consequences of vaccines has been the key driver of sentiment since last November, when the good news on this front first began to emerge. Naturally enough, the rally in stocks since then has seen equity market leadership pivot towards cyclical sectors and regions as consensus conviction in this year’s reopening economic boom has strengthened.

Goldilocks scenario

Although coronavirus-related restrictions continue to hamper economic activity in many parts of the world, the global recovery has gathered momentum in recent months as the European and US economies have begun to reopen, the latter boosted by sizeable fiscal stimulus programmes. The outlook from here is for global growth to surge into a broad-based global boom by the middle of 2021, as the vaccine rollout unlocks pent-up consumer demand in many developed economies. Although inflation is expected to move significantly higher in the months ahead, reflecting base-effects and reopening bottlenecks, economists generally believe that these dynamics will be transitory and inflation will return to below 2% in most major economies in 2022. Accordingly, the major central banks are widely expected to keep interest rates on hold this year and next.

While it is not hard to conclude that this goldilocks backdrop of strong growth and low interest rates is a highly constructive one for asset prices, the challenge now is evaluating just how much of the good news has already been factored into financial markets. The speed and scale of the recent rally in stocks and the elevated level of equity valuations, suggest that plenty has. Global equities have risen by more than 30% since the start of November [1], with small caps, value stocks and cyclicals markets advancing by much more than that. The fact that industrial metal prices have risen by over 40% during the same period and oil prices by over 80%, certainly points in the same direction, as does the observation that corporate bond spreads are close to all-time lows.

Peak sentiment

Most indicators of investor sentiment and positioning confirm that investors are highly optimistic about the outlook for risk assets and well invested. A composite index of equity positioning calculated by Deutsche Bank, based on 14 different indicators of retail, hedge fund and institutional investor behaviour, recently recorded a reading at the 98th highest percentile in its 11-year history [2]. The survey showed cash allocations by households, pension funds and equity mutual funds at or near record lows, equity weightings near levels last seen in early 2000 and short interest near a two-decade low.

One specific sentiment indicator that is now close to a historic peak is the American Association of Individual Investors equity survey (Exhibit 2). This survey recently showed levels of US retail investor bullishness that have rarely been surpassed.

Exhibit 2: Equity market sentiment – bull/bear spread from AAll equity survey