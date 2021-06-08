CEO Handover to Proceed at Ansell

Ansell, the highly successful Australian owned protective gear multinational, rode through the pandemic very profitably under CEO Magnus Nicolin, who put off his retirement to give the company continuity through the lockdowns and other disruptions.

Nicolin announced the delay in the middle of 2020, saying he would remain at the helm for a further six months.

As it was he will have stayed on a year when his replacement Neil Salmon, the company’s head of its industrial global business unit, takes over on September 1.

Salmon is currently based in Belgium, and served as chief financial officer of Ansell for six years before taking his current role overseeing the industrials division.

Ansell chair John Bevan said Salmon was the right person for the job, having been a key contributor to business strategy over the past eight years and having been key in steering Ansell through the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Salmon would enter the role with a base salary of €715,000 ($A1.12 million), with short term performance incentives at a maximum of 150% of the base remuneration, payable in cash or shares at the board’s discretion.

Long term incentives will be 140% of base salary, up to a maximum of 280%, payable in performance rights.

Ansell shares closed at $40.25, though have outperformed the wider ASX 200 in 2021 so far with a 15.7% rise.

The decision to stay on and give the company continuity under Nicolin saw the shares more than double from the most recent low on March 15, 2020 of $21.90. That was towards the end of the great Covid sell down.

2020-21 will be the last full year for Ansell to report and the company has already upgraded its revenue and earnings outlook to where it is looking at a 60% jump in earnings per share for the year to June 30 from 2019-20’s $US158.7 million net profit.