The Week that Was – April 19-23, 2021

Monday 19th April, 2021

Ore Restrictions Do Little to Slow Chinese Steel Output

Amid rising government pressure to curb pollution, China’s crude steel output surged in March and the first three months of the year from the Covid-hit first quarter of 2020.

Tuesday 20th April, 2021

Stokes Hops on the Money-Go-Round

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp recently raised more than $A1.3 billion and now Kerry Stokes wants half a billion dollars for his Seven Group Holdings master company to reduce debt.

US Hedge Fund Proposes Packer Crown Buyout

James Packer has been offered a way to exit the troubled Crown Resorts share register in a painless fashion for him, but what about the rest of the Crown share register?

Challenging Times for the Market’s Speculative Elements

A year on from the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent collapse in global economic activity and stock markets, Platinum’s Andrew Clifford takes stock.

Five Lessons on Gold from the Pandemic

Kanish Chugh from ETF Securities runs through 5 things the past 12 months and the pandemic in particular have taught us about gold.

Orocobre, Galaxy to Join Forces

Australian lithium producers Orocobre and Galaxy Resources will merge in an all-paper $4 billion transaction to create what they claim will be the 5th largest producer of the key commodity.

Baby Steps in the Right Direction for GPT

Soft applause from investors for the first earnings and distribution guidance for a year from GPT as it emerges from the shadow of uncertainty caused by Covid and the lockdowns.

Sims Climbs up off the Scrap Heap

Shares in scrap metal giant Sims Ltd hit a two year high of $16.90 and closed up more than 8% after the company upgraded its June 30 earnings forecasts.

Centuria and Primewest: A merger of equals

Centuria Capital and Primewest announced a $15.5 billion merger that will lift Centuria into the ASX200 and allow it to expand into the lucrative agricultural property sector.

Wednesday 21st April, 2021

Rio Sees Solid Quarterly Lift in Ore Shipments

Rio Tinto lifted its shipments of iron ore during the March quarter, thanks to solid demand from China and recovering demand from Japan, South Korea and other markets.

Kazia Licenses New Oncology Drug Candidate (video)

Kazia Therapeutics has announced that it has entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement and a master services agreement with Evotec SE, a leading European drug discovery and development company.

BNPL Giant Has Stars and Stripes in its Eyes

In its third quarter update, BNPL group Afterpay confirmed media reports earlier in the year that it was looking at a US market listing in the not-too-distant future.

The Great Rotation

Perennial Value’s Dan Bosscher has seen bond markets lead equity markets time and time again, just as they are now – so what are they telling us this time?

Quarterly Global Equity Update from T. Rowe Price (video)

Sam Ruiz, Portfolio Specialist in the Equity Division at T. Rowe Price, provides an update on the firm’s global equity fund and his views on where markets around the world look to be headed.

Woolies Takes Control of Quantium

Woolworths has tightened its control of retail data analytics firm Quantium and will use the controlling stake in the start-up to build a completely separate division.

Challenger Comes up Short Despite Growth Spurt

Challenger’s investors didn’t seem to like the figures in the financial group’s third quarter update, despite it looking good on paper with further growth across the business.

Investors Log Off from Temple & Webster

Shares in Temple & Webster fell at the opening yesterday, losing more than 5% as investors took a first glance at a third quarter trading update and gave it a quick thumbs down.

Shipping Problems Undermine Lynas

The market took a set against rare earths miner Lynas yesterday after its third quarter report revealed a slide in sales because of problems shipping its products.

Thursday 22nd April, 2021

BHP Ore Shipments Hold Up Despite Challenging Conditions

BHP had solid ore sales from its mines in Western Australia in the three months to March 31 as wet weather and maintenance impacted output and exports.

Aussie Bank Results Loom Large on the Horizon

The interim earnings releases for Westpac, NAB and ANZ are now around two weeks away and analysts have started rubbing their crystal balls, with Westpac for some the one to watch.

Not All BNPLs Are Created Equal

What will ultimately separate winners from losers in the BNPL sector is how profitable and durable their business models will be as the market becomes more regulated, increasingly crowded, and more commoditised.

Retail Rebounds, but Uncertainty Prevails

Retail sales recovered in March, but while the 1.4% rise was slightly better than expected and more than made up for the slide in February, the longer-term trend remains cloudy.

Are Travel Agents on the Way Back?

Two updates yesterday from mid-level operators Helloworld and Corporate Travel Management suggest a rising degree of optimism about the future for the travel industry.

Nuix Hammered after Disappointing Guidance

Investors on Wednesday sold off Nuix shares after the company said it will not meet the business forecasts set out in its IPO documents issued last December.

Friday 23rd April, 2021

Santos, Woodside Bubbling Along Nicely

The rise in oil and LNG prices helped Woodside and Santos improve revenues for the March quarter and the outlook for both remains buoyant under the current conditions.

AMP the Little Aussie Bleeder

Shares in AMP hit a new all-time low on Thursday after it reported more outflows in the March quarter from its shrinking wealth and asset management businesses.

SEC Tightens the Screws on SPACs

A single proposed accounting rule change by the US Securities and Exchange Commission will make sure that SPACs are no longer so easily derived.

APRA Policy Set to Elevate Climate Change

A major policy proposal from APRA will see insurers and superannuation funds elevate the impact of climate change to rank alongside credit risk, underwriting risk and liquidity risk.

Brambles on Track to Meet Full-Year Forecast

Shares in global logistic giant Brambles traded higher yesterday after a strong third quarter update saw it on track to meet full-year guidance.

Will the Hot US Housing Market Continue?

In past hot markets, rising interest rates reduced affordability, which slowed or even reversed home price trends. Could this time be different?

Red Ink, Bubble Bursts for Local E-tailer

Shares in online retail and art marketplace Redbubble slumped more than 22% after the company reported a number of “key misses” in a third-quarter trading update.

AGL CEO Steps Down Unexpectedly

In a surprise move, AGL Energy CEO Brett Redman has resigned with immediate effect after just two-and-a-half years in charge of the country’s biggest energy utility.