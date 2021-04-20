Funds / Markets / Video

April 20, 2021

Quarterly Global Equity Update from T. Rowe Price

By Sam Ruiz | More Articles by Sam Ruiz

Sam Ruiz, Portfolio Specialist in the Equity Division at T. Rowe Price, provides an update on the firm’s global equity fund and his views on where markets around the world look to be headed.

 

 

The T. Rowe Price Global Equity Fund is a high conviction, truly global equity portfolio seeking to invest in companies with above-average and sustainable growth characteristics. The Fund’s objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation, and it comes in both Hedged and Unhedged versions.

HEDGED VERSION

 

UNHEDGED VERSION

 

Sam Ruiz

Sam Ruiz is a Portfolio Specialist in the Equity Division at T. Rowe Price, representing the firm's global and Australian equity portfolio managers to clients, consultants and prospects.

