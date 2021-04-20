Kazia Licenses New Oncology Drug Candidate

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA; NASDAQ: KZIA), an oncology focused drug development company has announced that it has entered into a worldwide exclusive licensing agreement and a master services agreement with Evotec SE (FRA: EVT), a leading European drug discovery and development company.

Under the deal, Evotec has granted Kazia an exclusive global worldwide license to develop, manufacture, and commercialise EVT801 in all territories and indications. EVT801 is a small-molecule inhibitor of VEGFR3. Its primary activity is to inhibit lymphangiogenesis, the formation of new lymphatic vessels around a growing tumour.

In the video, Dr Garner explains how EVT801 is “one of the most exciting drug candidates” he has seen in his career, noting that Kazia set a really high bar with in-licensing drug candidates with the in-licensing of paxalisib (then GDC-0084) from Genentech in 2016.

“We said all along that the only time we would bring in a new drug is if we saw something that excited us as much as paxalisib,” he says.