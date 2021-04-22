Markets / Retail / Shares

April 22, 2021

Red Ink, Bubble Bursts for Local E-tailer

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Pop goes another online bubble.

Shares in online retail and art marketplace Redbubble slumped more than 22% on Thursday after the company reported a number of “key misses” in a third-quarter trading update.

The print-on-demand firm – whose mask sales helped made it one of the biggest 2020 pandemic winners – hit a low of $4.22 after it revealing it had missed expectations on marketplace revenue, gross margins, and operating earnings in the March quarter.

The shares ended the day at $4.29, down 22.1%.

For the three months ended to March 31, the company said the gross transaction value increased 58% (79% in constant currency) to $134 million and marketplace revenue rose 54% (76% in constant currency) to $103 million.

Gross profit for the quarter was up 55% (78% in constant currency) to $40 million and EBITDA was $2.2 million.

The was EBITDA/Marketplace revenue margin of 2.1% for the quarter, down sharply from the first half margin of 13.8% – a fall that sent investors heading for the sidelines.

In the nine months ended March 31, Redbubble reported gross transaction value of $576 million and marketplace revenue of $456 million. This was up 85% and 82%, respectively, over the prior corresponding period.

The company said a strong Australian dollar weighed on its financial performance during the period. On a constant currency basis, gross transaction value would have been up 94% and marketplace revenue would have jumped 97%.

This ultimately underpinned a 100% increase in year to date gross profit to $184 million and EBITDA of $51 million.

 

Glenn Dyer

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

Brambles on Track to Meet Full-Year Forecast

SEC Tightens the Screws on SPACs

Will the Hot US Housing Market Continue?

Santos, Woodside Bubbling Along Nicely

APRA Policy Set to Elevate Climate Change

AMP the Little Aussie Bleeder