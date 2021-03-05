The Week that Was – March 1-5, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it all is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 1st March, 2021

The annual Buffett / Berkshire roadshow – or, as we call it, Buffett Week – is always a good source of insights from the legendary trader. We provided extensive coverage with the following stories:

So Sayeth the Oracle

A lot of followers of Warren Buffett will be a touch disappointed his annual letter to shareholders wasn’t as expansive as usual.

Put Your Money where Your Mouth Is

Berkshire Hathaway’s buyback of around 5% of its issued capital this year is a big sign Buffett considers the company a better growth prospect than the rest of the US stockmarket.

Bond(s), Warren Bond(s)

Fixed interest investors around the world have been given the gospel from St Warren of Omaha – what they are doing these days isn’t very smart.

Why Buybacks?

Warren Buffett has again explained how share buyback can be used to not only benefit shareholders from the original transaction, but how to use it to leverage off the buybacks of other companies.

A Burger and Coke Type of Bloke

Warren Buffett has again reminded investors – large and small – about the costs of following fashionable investors and styles and not being like him: consistent.

Tuesday 2nd March, 2021

With Earnings Season Done, Will Reality Nibble or Bite?

With the Australian December half earnings reporting season having wrapped, confirming a sharp rebound in profits and dividends, now the tough stuff starts.

Understanding the Difference Between an MDA, SMA and IMA

Managed discretionary accounts (MDAs), separately managed accounts (SMAs) and individually managed accounts (IMAs) are all managed investment vehicles with some similarities but plenty of differences.

Freedom’s Just Another Word for Nothin’ Left to Lose

Troubled Freedom Foods, which is controlled by the megarich Perich family, says it may not be able to survive as a going concern unless it gets more capital.

Commodity Price Index Reaches Highest Level Since 2008

According to the RBA’s monthly Commodity Price Index the current resources upswing has now topped the 2011 levels that helped trigger the final surge in the resources investment boom.

Australia: Back to Boom times?

The future for commodities may look bright. Tom Shelmerdine, Investment Analyst with T. Rowe Price explains why.

Wednesday 3rd March, 2021

Lake Resources Reports Positive Novonix Battery Results

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE; OTC: LLKKF) yesterday reported that its high-purity lithium has performed strongly within Novonix’s lithium ion batteries. ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen spoke with the CEO of Lake Resources, Stephen Promnitz, about this exciting development.

New Year Sees Building Approvals Cool Off

The heat went out of home building approvals in January as the Federal Government’s Home Builder program was wound back a notch or two.

Data Expected to Show GDP Clawing its Way Back

The December quarter national accounts are out later today and will likely show growth of around 2.4% to 2.6% quarter on quarter but GDP at the end of 2020 still down around 1.8% over the year.

Flight Centre Lengthens “Liquidity Runway”

Travel group Flight Centre has lengthened what it called in its interim results last week its “liquidity runway” by $90 million to more than $1.2 billion.

RBA to Sit on Hands for Foreseeable Future

The RBA board has again made it clear that it will not be moving interest rates before 2024 at the earliest, despite speculation about the effects of rising house prices and inflation.

Thursday 4th March, 2021

Genetic Signatures Leverages New Screening Targets to EU and US Markets

GeneticSignatures (ASX: GSS) a specialist molecular diagnostics (MDx) company, plans to leverage its existing suite of real-time screening products into an expanding customer base.

More Heads Roll at Rio from Juukan Fallout

Further casualties at Rio Tinto from its appalling handling of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters that saw the CEO and other senior managers depart last year.

Nine Names Sneesby as New CEO

Nine Entertainment Co has appointed Mike Sneesby – head of Stan and a former telecommunications executive – as the new CEO to replace the departing Hugh Marks from April 1.

Welcome to the Energy Revolution

2020 will likely be pinpointed as the year where the groundswell of public demand, technological advancements and economic pressures culminated to reshape the global energy supply paradigm.

Building a More AGILE Advice Business

If there was one thing we have learned from 2020, we can change our habits and behaviours more than we previously believed. Bronwyn Yates from Russell Investments explains how.

Friday 5th March, 2021

Time for a Valuation Reality Check-Up

This reporting season was one of the most positive we’ve seen in years, with Australian companies across many sectors delivering strong growth, despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic. From the desk of Fidelity’s James Abela.

Cloud Computing – the Next Tech Revolution?

The adoption of the cloud is arguably one of the most significant business transformations we have seen since the early days of the world wide web. Blair Modica from BetaShares explains why.

Kickbacks Curtail Myer Loss

Without the millions in JobKeeper subsidies and rent waivers from landlords, Myer would have been on the brink of something more damaging than just a loss for the six months to the end of January.

Brazilian Lockdowns Send Ore Prices to Record Highs

A new 15-day lockdown in one of Brazil’s two main iron ore regions sent the price of high-quality ore surging to record highs on Thursday.

China Sets 2021 Growth Target above 6%

China has restored its annual economic growth target, setting it at above 6% for 2021 and promising to create more jobs in cities than last year, as it emerges from a Covid-hit 2020.