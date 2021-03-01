Australia: Back to boom times?

by Tom Shelmerdine, Investment Analyst

After a year of asynchronous growth and pandemic extremes, we are moving into a broader stimulus-led phase of global growth, favourable for commodities demand and Australia.

Government policies linked to renewables, decarbonisation and ‘Build Back Better’ are expected to be metals intensive and a secular bull story for select commodities.

The secular growth story of decarbonisation comes after nearly a decade of underinvestment in new metals supply, providing an investment theme for the medium to longer term.

Is the Rebound in Commodities Sustainable?

No serious conversation around the outlook for Australia can take place without an in-depth review of the commodities sector. Australia’s role as a top global exporter for a range of high-quality commodities means that the agriculture and natural resources sectors are always going to have a significant bearing on the outlook for the macro economy. So a key question for Australian equity investors is whether the recent strength in commodities is sustainable. Is it firmly based? The short answer is yes, we think the rise in commodity prices, industrial metals, is sustainable provided the global economic recovery from last year’s short but deep pandemic-driven recession can continue in 2021, which seems likely in view of the coronavirus vaccination campaign currently gathering pace.

It may seem like a paradox that one year after the deepest world recession since the 1930s, Australian mining companies have enjoyed their most lucrative pricing conditions since 2011. Sustainably higher commodity prices depend on three things: 1) global recovery, 2) the absence of major new supply, and 3) the secular growth opportunities arising from global decarbonisation, an important new factor in the commodity pricing equation.

China’s Early Rebound Supported Global Commodities in 2020

China has been an important factor in the rapid recovery in commodity prices after the pandemic. Having been the first to suffer a sharp fall in activity in the national lockdown last spring, China was the first to recover, the only major economy to post positive GDP growth in 2020. In contrast, the rest of the world was less successful in containing the coronavirus and suffered a deeper lull in activity. This was followed by a slower pace of recovery due to the appearance of a second coronavirus wave and renewed lockdowns.

One of the clearest examples of the divergence in economic performance between China and the rest of the world (RoW) was in steel production. For 2020, China grew steel output by 6.6%, while the RoW saw a decline of 9.7%. In China the fiscal policy response to the pandemic relied on a traditional boost to infrastructure investment, which is commodity-intensive. In the U.S. and Europe the emphasis was mainly on supporting jobs via income transfers and furlough schemes. The difference in fiscal policy response meant that 2020 was a banner year for Chinese steel, which surpassed 1.0 billion tons for the first time ever (for comparison, the U.S. produced 73 million tons of steel last year).

As a result, the price of iron ore – Australia’s largest mineral export – soared and continues to increase today (See Figure 1), since the demand-supply balance remains tight. The sharp rise in the price of iron ore provides a major boost to Australia, which supplied around 700 million tons or 60% of China’s imported iron ore. China is geologically deficient in high-quality ore and needs to import Australia’s high quality ores if blast furnaces are to operate efficiently. So despite the deep freeze in political relations, China has little choice but to continue to import its iron ore from Australia. In the long term, we think that China will diversify away from Australia and Brazil, but that is some years off.

Iron ore was therefore left off China’s list of import restrictions against Australia. The monetary benefits to the Australian economy of high iron ore prices far outweigh the losses from reduced exports of restricted goods like wine, lobsters, other agricultural commodities, and coal. While China’s infrastructure spending may slow in 2021, the trend in steel demand should be enough to support a historically high price over the next year or two, as alternative sources of supply are few. For the next few years, we believe iron ore extraction will remain a highly lucrative business for Australia’s large mining companies, generating record levels of cash flow.