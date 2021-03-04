Time for a Valuation Reality Check-Up

For equity markets, the ‘valuation reality check-up’ cycle looks to have kicked off, a theme which is likely to dominate for much of 2021. Bond market observers have been concerned about low risk spreads for an extended period. Whereas equity markets have witnessed record loss-making IPOs, record valuations for many sectors and momentum factors delivered outsized returns. We also saw an abundance of liquidity delivering euphoric conditions and correlations rise as everything moved to high valuations.

Let’s look at the current market through the lens of the fund’s investment process – in context of viability, sustainability and credibility. With respect to viability, the return outlook has improved and the direction of earnings and return on capital rising with economic recovery and increasing confidence.

One sticking point though is likely to be pricing power. Companies that dominate their field and have pricing power will have an easier journey than those with intense competition. Increased activity levels may make it difficult to make a margin or pass through inflationary pressures despite significant recovery on the horizon.

In terms of sustainability, cash flows are improving and corporate debt levels in Australia are generally reasonable. Pockets of high momentum such as the ‘buy now, pay later’ sector have relied on low costs of capital to gain market share and this will be tested as the cost of capital rises. To date, capital intensive businesses have enjoyed growth with a low cost of debt; however, debt spreads are rising. Credibility will likely become more relevant throughout the year as corporate survival, leverage to recovery and love premiums or momentum euphoria normalise.