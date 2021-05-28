The Week that Was – May 24-28, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it all is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 24th May, 2021

Crypto Crash

In his weekly Bites column, David Bassanese from BetaShares gives us a rundown of what’s happening in markets, both local and global.

Tuesday 25th May, 2021

Committee Set to Address Problems at Nuix

Nuix told the ASX yesterday that its board has set up an independent sub-committee to address criticism of poor corporate governance and weak management oversight.

Pandemic Disruption a Positive Lesson for OpenLearning

While the pandemic has afflicted untold damage on the higher education sector, online providers that enable remote learning are very much part of the ongoing solution.

Cashed-Up Laybuy Poised for UK Growth Spurt (video)

It’s been a tough six months for BNPL company Laybuy Group, but a $35 million placement has positioned the company nicely, as Managing Director Gary Rohloff explained to ShareCafe’s Tim McGowen.

All (For Now) Is Forgiven, Market Tells Kogan

Investors seem to have forgiven Kogan, sending the shares up by nearly 15% – a very different experience from Friday’s sell-off that saw them plunge after a profit downgrade.

Freedom Foods Back from the Brink

Freedom Foods has successfully completed a $265 million recapitalisation that it hopes will ensure the ongoing viability of the business and pay down debt following its near collapse late last year.

In First 100 Days, Biden Maps Big Changes to Economy

The technology, health care, industrials, and utilities sectors could be impacted by Biden’s legislative agenda, writes T. Rowe Price analyst Katie Deal.

Navigating Reflations, Rotations and Recoveries

The current recovery in markets highlights the need for investors to have the necessary tools to manoeuvre portfolios to meet the challenges and idiosyncrasies of these markets.

Mini Jackpot for Aristocrat Leisure

Shares in gaming machine maker Aristocrat Leisure rose slightly yesterday after investors gave their interim result the thumbs up, especially for the return to interim dividends.

Musk Becoming the Pied Piper of Crypto Markets

Elon Musk sent the price of Bitcoin higher on Monday afternoon in the US after he tweeted that he had been talking to American miners of bitcoin about sustainability.

Ore Prices Dive Deeper into Bear Territory

The slide in global iron ore prices continued on Monday, taking the key steelmaking commodity deeper into correction territory and into a bear market in the case of the lower quality 58% Fe fines produced by Fortescue Metals.

Heart Innovator Anteris Takes on Medical Device Giants

It has been a rocky corporate journey for the ASX-listed Anteris Technologies, but with its revolutionary heart technology Anteris has the ticker to be the next Aussie medical device giant.

Wednesday 26th May, 2021

Plenti of Profits, Too Few Fans

Is financial group Plenti paying the price of success after transforming itself from a fintech full of speculative promise into a company with actual revenues and earnings?

New Hope Living up to its Name

Things are looking up for coal miner New Hope thanks to a major turnaround in the price of its chief source of revenue, thermal coal, which has hit $120/tonne.

Teaching a New Chair Old Tricks

Northern Star revealed this week that Michael Chaney, the current chair of Wesfarmers and the most powerful business leader in WA, will replace Bill Beament on July 1.

Half-Time Score: TechnologyOne, Doubters Nil

Shares in Brisbane-based TechnologyOne saw a small rally yesterday thanks to a sharp rise in interim earnings and a smaller rise in its half-time payout to shareholders.

Oz Trade Churns out Another Record in April

April turned out to be something of a banner month for the Australian trade account, with record exports and the third highest surplus on record.

5 Questions to Ask of Companies Going Global (video)

Dushko Bajic, Head of Australian Equities Growth at First Sentier Investors, shares his guide to finding companies ready to grow.

Copper Weakness Persists Despite Chilean Unrest

Copper prices continue to slide despite the threat of strike action at two of the world’s biggest copper mines – both owned by BHP – in Chile.

Thursday 27th May, 2021

Mosaic Back in Black as Horror Turns to Wonder

Accounting black, not red, has become the order of the day for retailer Mosaic Group, with stores open, revenue ticking over, profits on board and more to come in 2022.

Challenging the Inflation Consensus

Alison Savas from Antipodes looks at both sides of the inflation debate, the structural drivers that could lead to higher inflation and how Antipodes is positioning for inflation.

Secular Tech Themes Still Intact

Despite the recent rotation toward cyclical stocks, Janus Henderson’s Denny Fish explains why secular-growth companies should remain the main driver of tech earnings over the next several years.

ALS Surges on Higher Earnings, Dividend

Shares in global testing lab operator ALS surged more than 12% yesterday to a new year’s high as the company played catch up for its shareholders with a sharply higher final payout.

RBNZ Knows When to Hold ‘Em

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has left its official cash rate at 0.25%, where it has been for the past 14 months, and there doesn’t look much reason for a change anytime soon.

Aust Ethical Hits 52-Week High on Upped Guidance

Fund manager Australian Ethical has upgraded its June 30 profit estimates after boosting funds under management (FUM) to more than $5.6 billion – a record for the group.

Comm Bank Cracks Maiden Ton

Commonwealth Bank hit an all-time intra-session high of $100.20 yesterday, but couldn’t sustain the push and actually lost 5 cents on the day to end at $99.58.

Ramsay Makes $1.8b Play for UK Hospital Group

Investors reacted warily on Thursday to the surprise $1.8 billion takeover bid from private health group Ramsay Health Care for a UK private hospital operator.

Big Shocks for Big Oil

Two separate events on Wednesday – one in a courtroom in the Netherlands, the other at the Exxon Mobil annual meeting in Texas – have stunned global business, especially the oil industry.

Friday 28th May, 2021

Why are Australia’s Credit Zombies MIA?

Yarra Capital’s Phil Strano takes a look at the respective risk and return profiles of Yarra’s Australian credit portfolios with comparable credit portfolios/indices in the US.

Little Reaction to ASIC AMP Action

AMP shares shrugged off legal action from ASIC involving the most notorious part of the Hayne Royal Commission – the company charging fees to people after they had died.

Reflation, Renewables and the Road Ahead

As we approach the midpoint of 2021, the Global Listed Infrastructure team at First Sentier Investors share their predictions for the sector, summarised in five points.

Incentives Drive Capex and Construction Spending Higher

Federal government investment incentives drove strong growth in March quarter capital expenditure and construction spending, according to figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Earnings Problems Eat at Costa’s Core

For the second time in two years shares in fruit and vegetable grower and distributor Costa Group have fallen out of bed after a weak trading update, ending the session down 24%.

FPH Announces 61% Profit Jump, Shares Fall 6%

Shares in New Zealand medical technology group Fisher & Paykel Healthcare took a pounding yesterday despite the company turning in a stellar result for its 2021 financial year.

Misleading Info Costs Mosaic a Pretty Penny

A day after Mosaic Brands convinced the market that it wasn’t heading off a cliff, it has fallen foul of the competition and consumer watchdog, the ACCC, for misleading product data.

Chile Strike Action Causes Spike in Copper Price

A strike by 205 workers employed by BHP at two of its big mines in Chile has pushed the price of copper back over $US10,000 a tonne.