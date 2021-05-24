In First 100 Days, Biden Maps Big Changes to Economy

by Katie Deal – Associate Analyst

President Joe Biden’s first address to Congress conveyed, in no uncertain terms, that his first 100 days are a precursor for what’s next on his agenda: a significant, paradigm-shifting investment in America’s infrastructure and social safety net that builds on the USD 1.9 trillion relief package passed earlier this year.

The massive expenditures and the tax increases necessary to finance those plans could—if enacted—have important implications for both markets and the U.S. economy. In our view, the technology, health care, industrials, and utilities sectors appear the most likely to be impacted by potential legislative actions.

Building Back Better

Biden’s “Build Back Better” platform to reshape the economy comprises two packages: the “American Jobs Plan” (AJP), which focuses on infrastructure spending and fostering innovation in critical industries, and the “American Families Plan” (AFP), which seeks to improve access to education while expanding and extending tax credits for lower-income households and those with children. The latter proposals aim to accelerate the return of workers with young dependents to the labor market and could provide a boost to consumer spending.

We expect these spending and revenue provisions to pass before year-end through the budget reconciliation process, which only requires a simple majority vote in the Senate. Given the likely moderation of some spending and tax rate proposals, anywhere from USD 2.5 trillion to USD 4 trillion in spending and USD 1 trillion to USD 2 trillion in tax increases could become law.

Spending Priorities

Investors are likely to focus on the evolution of the AJP, which proposes about USD 2.25 trillion to USD 2.5 trillion in spending. Highlights include a possible USD 621 billion in support for infrastructure and clean energy technologies, especially electric vehicles, modernizing and expanding the electric grid, and structural and environmental upgrades to buildings. This total also includes funding for the deployment of 5G wireless networks and broadband connectivity as well as investment in traditional infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. The latter expenditures would be augmented with a USD 500 billion highway bill due for reauthorization later this year.

The AJP would allocate about USD 880 billion for “critical technologies,” including semiconductor manufacturing, vaccine development, and other industries where domestic capabilities are deemed strategically important to U.S. competitiveness and security. Outlays would include substantial spending on innovation-focused federal procurement and research and development, with an emphasis on clean energy and greening American industry. The plan also expands and/or extends tax credits related to advanced technologies, manufacturing, and supply chain reshoring.

Many of these spending initiatives appear to have sufficient backing within the Democratic party, although Congress still needs to identify the funding mechanisms and details behind the execution of these policy priorities. Potential beneficiaries of these measures could include utilities, companies in the electric vehicle supply chain, sellers of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and industrials names whose products promote efficiency and the clean energy transition.

Footing (Part of) the Bill

The expenditures in the AJP and the AFP would be funded, in part, by tax increases on corporations and individuals. However, we see the potential for the final package to involve more deficit spending than proposed by the Biden administration.

Tax proposals intended to finance the AJP include an increase to the statutory corporate tax rate to 28%—up from the 21% rate instituted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, but still lower than the previous rate of 35%. With some Democratic senators advocating for a 25% corporate tax rate, a levy closer to Biden’s initial proposal would likely require a phase-in period to garner enough votes to pass.