The Week that Was – November 1-5, 2021

Tuesday 2 November, 2021
Rare Bright Spot for China in Caixin Survey
The Caixin/Markit survey of Chinese manufacturing surprised yesterday with the best reading for four months, directly contradicting the official National Statistics Bureau survey on Sunday.
Cashed-Up Seven West Buys Prime Assets
Fresh off refinancing their bank debt last week, Kerry Stokes’ Seven West Media yesterday announced plans to buy the assets of its NSW regional affiliate Prime Media Group.
AusNet Concedes Defeat to Canadian Group
AusNet Services has thrown in the towel and agreed to an improved takeover offer from a consortium led by Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management over a rival proposal from APA Group.
Bad News Trumps Good as Westpac Slammed 7%
Westpac shares were hammered yesterday, losing more than 7% in value as investors looked through the higher earnings, higher dividend and share buyback to focus on rising costs.
Climate Investing: The inconvenient truth
As we approach the COP-26 climate summit in Glasgow this week, we as investors know what to do about climate change, and that it means addressing some inconvenient questions.
Fixed Income in a Rising Rate Scenario
With interest rates now close to record lows, the scope for bond yields to fall appears limited. In turn, fixed income funds might struggle to maintain their strong recent performance.
Forrest on the Hydrogen Trail in Argentina
Fortescue Metals Chairman Twiggy Forrest is continuing his global Green Hydrogen tour with news on Monday of a potential $US8.4 billion green hydrogen deal in Argentina.
Wednesday 3 November, 2021
Goodman, Charter Hall Ride Logistics Bounce
Upgrades from Goodman Group and Charter Hall reveal that the pandemic is now delivering good times in the rebound phase for the property sector after crimping activity in 2020.
Oz Letting the Side Down for Newmont
Problems at both its Tanami and Boddington mines meant Australia was the major weak point in the three months to September for Newmont, the world’s top gold producer.
RBA Holds Rates Steady, Abandons Yield Target
The RBA has dropped a key part of its monetary policy framework to support the Australian economy, but left in place the record low cash rate of 0.10% and bond purchase commitment.
Big Writedown Foregrounds Coal Exit for Vale
Brazilian mining giant Vale has sprung a major surprise by writing down the “full value” of its coal mining interests to leave it on the verge of ending its involvement with coal completely.
Magellan Infrastructure Strategy Update (video)
Magellan Portfolio Manager Ofer Karliner provides an update on the Infrastructure sector, discusses what trends he’s seeing in the uptake of global travel and the risks of inflation.
Sustainability: The biggest megatrend of 2022 and beyond
Schroders portfolio managers Simon Doyle, Stuart Dear and Martin Conlon discuss how professional investors are constructing their portfolios and integrating ESG considerations into their investment processes.
BHP, Wyloo Break Bread on Noront
BHP is talking to Andrew Forrest’s Wyloo Metals about their respective bids for Noront Resources, which holds some of the most attractive prospects in the emerging Ring of Fire province in Canada.
20-Month Low for Global Iron Ore Prices
Global iron ore prices fell to their lowest level since February, 2020, placing increasing pressure on the revenue and earnings of the industry majors, as well as at the governmental level.
Thursday 4 November, 2021
NZ Economy Too Strong for its Own Good
Growing signs of overheating in the New Zealand economy have increased the likelihood of another rate rise, with the country’s unemployment rate hitting a new multi-year low in the Sep quarter.
Climate Change Pain Continues for Insurers
IAG has been hit hard by the recent spate of severe weather events across the country, to such an extent that the insurer has been forced to downgrade its 2021-22 profit outlook.
End of Subsidies Takes Sting out of Property Market
The ending of HomeBuilder and other government assistance in March and April has had the predictable effect of driving approvals for new private sector houses sharply lower in September.
AMP Shares Jump on Life Insurance Sale
Shares in beleaguered financial group AMP jumped 9.3% to $1.175 Wednesday on news that it will sell its stake in its old AMP Life (now Resolution Life) for a small profit.
Amcor Remains Strong Despite Cost Rises
Australian-US packaging giant Amcor has reaffirmed its 2021-22 financial outlook after reporting that earnings rose in the three months to September, despite a sharp rise in raw material costs.
Janus Henerson’s Adrienn Sarandi outlines the commitments that she believes need to be made to deem the COP26 a success in the fight against global warming and climate change.
APRA May Put Brakes on Banks’ Run
An important consideration for Australian investors is the credit headwinds facing banks after APRA’s recent moves to protect borrowers from overextending themselves.
Friday 5 November, 2021
Shares in Domino’s Pizza dived more than 19% at one stage on Thursday after investors gave a very big thumbs down to comments at the company’s annual meeting on Wednesday.
Coal and LNG Help Offset Ore in Oz Trade Balance
The surge in coal and LNG prices in September partially offset the slide in iron ore prices and helped trim the expected big drop in the trade surplus for the month.
Hazard Costs Bug Spreads to Suncorp
Suncorp’s bill for the growing list of recent weather events has jumped sharply in the 8 days since it first revealed the large cost of a series of storms, as well as the Victorian earthquake in September.
Big Earnings Jump Sees CSR Shares Hit 10-Year High
A solid 30% rise in net earnings for the half year to September for building products group CSR saw the company’s shares hit levels not seen for 10 years or more on Thursday.
Weak Retail Sales Data Hints at GDP Pullback
Australian third quarter GDP looks almost certain to show a big fall when released in early December after retail sales saw a record slide in volume terms for the three months to September.
Addressing an Investor’s Conundrum
When interest rates were high, many Australian investors had a substantial portion of their money in investments that generated healthy levels of virtually risk-free income. What to do now, though?
Q&A with Perpetual’s Thomas Rice
Perpetual portfolio manager Thomas Rice takes us through the sectors he currently likes, key trends ahead for innovation investment and a ‘truly transformational’ US disruptor.
How ESG Helps Make Us Better Value Investors
Sebastien Mallet, portfolio manager with T. Rowe Price, explains some of the advantages of incorporating ESG factors into company analysis and how it makes his firm better investors.