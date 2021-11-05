The Week that Was – November 1-5, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Tuesday 2 November, 2021

Rare Bright Spot for China in Caixin Survey

The Caixin/Markit survey of Chinese manufacturing surprised yesterday with the best reading for four months, directly contradicting the official National Statistics Bureau survey on Sunday.

Cashed-Up Seven West Buys Prime Assets

Fresh off refinancing their bank debt last week, Kerry Stokes’ Seven West Media yesterday announced plans to buy the assets of its NSW regional affiliate Prime Media Group.

AusNet Concedes Defeat to Canadian Group

AusNet Services has thrown in the towel and agreed to an improved takeover offer from a consortium led by Canadian investor Brookfield Asset Management over a rival proposal from APA Group.

Bad News Trumps Good as Westpac Slammed 7%

Westpac shares were hammered yesterday, losing more than 7% in value as investors looked through the higher earnings, higher dividend and share buyback to focus on rising costs.

Climate Investing: The inconvenient truth

As we approach the COP-26 climate summit in Glasgow this week, we as investors know what to do about climate change, and that it means addressing some inconvenient questions.