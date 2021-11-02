Magellan Infrastructure Strategy Update

Ofer Karliner, Portfolio Manager, provides an Infrastructure update, discusses what trends he’s seeing in the uptake of global travel and the risks of inflation.
The Magellan Infrastructure Fund offers investors an opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global infrastructure Fund. It aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. The Fund comes in an unhedged version as well as a listed version with the ASX ticker code MICH.