Fixed Income in a Rising Rate Scenario

To highlight the point, we’ve simulated the prospective returns from various major global fixed income indices if government bond yields were to increase by 100 bps from current levels. The results are shown in Figure 5 below.

In fact, historically the Fund has performed quite well during periods of rising bond yields. Performance held up well in 2013, for example, during the so-called ‘taper tantrum’, when the Federal Reserve announced it would be reducing the scale of its bond purchases following the Global Financial Crisis. Bond yields rose particularly sharply worldwide at this time. In the 2013 calendar year as a whole, the First Sentier Wholesale Global Credit Income Fund returned 7.0% 8 net of fees, compared to just 2.0% from the Australian bond market, as measured by the Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+ Year Index. We know past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance; nonetheless, this period highlights how rising bond yields do not necessarily affect credit funds to the same extent as traditional fixed income funds (which favour government and government-related securities).

The performance of the First Sentier Wholesale Global Credit Income Fund, for example, is largely unaffected by changes in interest rates and bond yields. Returns from this product are primarily driven by changes in credit spreads rather than movements in government bond yields, as all interest rate risk in the portfolio is fully hedged.

As we have explained, increases in yields will adversely affect most traditional fixed income products, as the value of their underlying bond holdings falls. This is not the case with all fixed income options, however, which might be worth bearing in mind given the likelihood of rising yields in the years ahead.

Bloomberg AusBond Bank Bill Index; Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+ Index; Bloomberg AusBond Treasury 0+ Yr Index; Bloomberg US Treasury Index; Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate Treasury Index; Bloomberg Global Aggregate Corporate Index; Bloomberg AusBond Credit 0+ Yr Index; Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate USD Index; Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate EUR Index; ICE BofA US High Yield Index.

Source: Bloomberg 1 October 2021.

As we can see from the orange bar, with a current duration of 5.8 years, a 100 bps increase in Australian Commonwealth Government Bond yields would result in an estimated -5.8% return from the Bloomberg AusBond Composite 0+ Index. As we mentioned earlier, most domestic fixed income portfolios are benchmarked against this index.

The durations of other government bond-oriented indices like the Bloomberg US Treasury Index (in olive, which measures the performance of government bonds in America) and the Bloomberg Euro-Aggregate Treasury Index (in light blue, which measures the performance of bonds issued by European governments) are currently longer, meaning these indices would likely perform even worse in a rising yield environment.

Global credit portfolios that do not hedge out interest rate risk are also likely to struggle if government bond yields start to rise. The light green bar in Figure 5 shows that a 100 bps increase in US Treasury yields would currently result in an estimated -7.4% return from the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Corporate Index. US, European and Australian credit indices would also likely see negative returns, corresponding with their current durations. Even if macroeconomic conditions remained favourable for corporates and if credit spreads were unchanged, the return path of unhedged credit products would likely be dominated by movements in ‘risk free’ rates. Even with a duration of just 0.1 year, domestic bank bills would also likely generate negative returns if bond yields rose meaningfully.

Again, we’re not suggesting government bond yields are going to rise by 100 bps or more in the near future, only that it is important that investors in different kinds of fixed income products understand the likely return profiles in various market environments.

Separately, it’s worth noting that credit products provide many of the same benefits as more traditional fixed income exposures, including regular income and an ability to complement equities and other growth options in a well- diversified portfolio.

– Consider actively managed fixed income options

The increased volume of flows into indexed fixed income products in Australia, over the past year or so, is intriguing. With management fees on indexed funds typically lower than on actively managed products, cost may have been an important consideration. With total returns from bonds likely to be lower than the long-term average, investors might understandably be looking to minimise fees, preserving as much of the underlying index return as possible on a net-of-fee basis. Or perhaps investors are unconvinced about active managers’ ability to outperform fixed income benchmarks consistently over time.

Whatever the reason, indexed fixed income funds expose investors to the return of the benchmark index – good or bad. Consequently those who think interest rates and bond yields could rise over time could consider an actively managed product, where managers have discretion to amend portfolio positioning as market conditions evolve. Doing so can help mitigate the effect of rising yields, and help preserve capital.

One way managers aim to achieve this is to amend the overall duration of a bond portfolio. The duration of a bond measures its sensitivity to changes in yields. Knowing a bond’s duration enables managers to calculate how much its price will change for each basis point (one hundredth of a percentage point) move in yields.

Long duration bonds are most sensitive to changes in yields, and securities with longer durations will therefore underperform those with shorter durations in a rising yield environment. If a manager expects yields to rise, they can tilt portfolios towards bonds with shorter durations in the expectation that these securities will outperform longer-dated equivalents. If they’re right and yields move as anticipated, fund returns should beat those of the benchmark.

Most actively managed bond products also have the flexibility to hold exposure to different areas of the fixed income investment universe. Allocations to credit, for example, might help mitigate the effects of rising bond yields. Additionally, some Australian-based fixed income products – like the First Sentier Wholesale Australian Bond Fund and the First Sentier Wholesale Diversified Fixed Interest Fund – are able to invest offshore as well as domestically. This enables the managers to invest in other bond markets around the world, which might at times have superior return prospects than Australian bonds. Again, by actively managing exposures as conditions change, it is possible to construct a portfolio of bonds whose returns will exceed a traditional fixed income benchmark.