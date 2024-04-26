ASX down 1.22% near noon: BHP tumbles 4.5%

BHP's (ASX:BHP) decline weighs on shares, while traders anticipate no interest rate cuts in 2024 due to Australian inflation surpassing expectations, causing Australian bond yields to rise significantly and prompting a notable decrease in the S&P/ASX 200 index, particularly impacting interest rate-sensitive sectors such as real estate, financials, and technology.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 1.22 per cent lower at 7,589.10.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 37 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Info Tech, down 0.36 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 1.76 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM), trading 13 per cent higher at $65.20. It is followed by shares in ResMed (ASX:RMD) and GQG Partners (ASX:GQG).

The worst-performing large cap is BHP Group (ASX:BHP), trading 4.49 per cent lower at $43.19. It is followed by shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX) and Orica (ASX:ORI).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2339.80 an ounce.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.29 US cents.