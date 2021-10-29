The Week that Was – October 25-29, 2021

We at ShareCafe understand you are busy and may not have been left with enough time to keep up with the quality content we’ve been bringing you throughout the week. To make it easier to do so, here it is in one handy location. Just click on the headline and you’ll be taken straight to the story.

Monday 25th October, 2021

Govt to Chip in for Telstra Digicel Purchase

Australian taxpayers will provide $1.9 billion to Telstra to help it buy South Pacific telco operator Digicel, with the company looking to finalise the deal within the next six months.

Tuesday 26th October, 2021

Dividend Stocks Beyond Australian Blue Chips

2020 was a difficult year for yield chasing investors as dividends for large cap stocks fell 60% on average. Smaller-cap stocks, however, as VanEck’s Cameron McCormack reports, fared better. (Updated from July, 2021).

Origin Cashes In Some LNG Chips for $2 Billion

Origin Energy has raised more than $2 billion from the sale of part of its stake in a big Queensland LNG plant, taking advantage of high demand and prices for the compressed natural gas.

MinRes to Reopen Wodgina Lithium Mine

Mineral Resources and its huge US partner Albermarle have bowed to the inevitable and will re-open the lithium mine they own in the Pilbara and an associated processing plant at Kemerton.

NZ Throws Down Gauntlet on Climate Change

So what will Australia’s four biggest banks and major companies do now after the NZ Parliament passed a law last week making reporting on climate risks mandatory in two years’ time?

Why Balancing Risk and Return Is Crucial in Generating Income (video)

Mihkel Kase discusses some of the pitfalls to avoid when chasing higher returns and how the Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund can help generate valuable defensive income without unnecessary risk exposure.

Tesla Market Cap Tops $1 Trillion

Facebook shares rose as investors overlooked weak quarterly numbers but the real star on Wall Street was Tesla, which topped the $US1 trillion mark for the first time ever.

Ampol Plugged by Restricted Movements

Oil refiner and fuel distributor Ampol says its sales slumped thanks to the lockdowns across NSW and Victoria shut borders and curbed travel, with volumes down sharply from previous periods.

Wednesday 27th October, 2021

Ain’t No Sunshine from Mother Nature for Suncorp

In just four months, insurer Suncorp has already chewed up half its June 30 allowance for natural hazard claims, after a run of storms in October as well as the Victorian earthquake.

Vic Commission Puts Crown, Packer on Notice

Amid all the criticism in the Victorian commission into Crown Resorts one fact dominates: Crown is not only too big to fail, it generates too much revenue to have its licence taken away.

Resource Nuggets: GOR, MIN, PLS, OSH

Plenty of news from the resources sector on Tuesday, here are the details of key announcements made by Gold Road Resources, Mineral Resources, Pilbara Minerals and Oil Search.

RBNZ to Ditch Bonds of High-Emission Countries

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in a statement on Tuesday that it intends to cut its holdings of bonds issued by big carbon emitters such as Australia and Canada in coming years.

The Journey to Net Zero

If we want to live up to the admirable ambition from both corporations and governments of achieving the target of net zero carbon emissions, we have a long way to go, and we need to get a move on.

Is Your ETF Diversified Enough?

Diversification still matters for exchange traded funds (ETFs), even though they have it built in through holding multiple stocks. However, there is more to ETF diversification than meets the eye.

Megatech Megaprofits Roll On

More confirmation on Tuesday that, for the megatechs, the three months to September were pretty good – even discounting the growing concerns about Facebook.

Thursday 28th October, 2021

Woolies Numbers Register Poorly with Investors

Investors were not enthused about Woolworths’ September quarter update, despite the numbers looking good on paper thanks in part to another surge in online sales to a new high.

A2 Left on the Doorstep in NZ Dairy Boom

Returns to the NZ dairy industry are close to record highs and yet shares in a2Milk slumped more than 12% at one stage on Wednesday as it became clear the company was being left behind in the boom.

Inflationary Pullback Soothes the Savage Beasts for Now

Headline inflation fell sharply in the September quarter to an annual rate of 3% from the previous 3.8% reading that saw an outbreak of doomsaying about the cost of living and interest rates.

Gruyere Remains a Rich Vein for Gold Road

Gold Road Resources and Goldfields have revealed ambitious plans to extend the life of their Gruyere gold mine in WA, making it one of the deepest open cut gold mines in Australia.

Magellan High Conviction Strategy Update (video)

Magellan Portfolio Manager Chris Wheldon provides an update on Magellan’s High Conviction Strategy, discusses the recent news involving Facebook and outlines why he still likes the outlook for Alibaba.

Income Plus Growth: Global REITs Offer the Best of Both Worlds

The search for yield is a perennial one. But, APN Property’s Mark Mazzarella argues, with rates at record lows, investors could be well rewarded to broaden their field of view to include Global REITs.

Teck Paints Rosy Picture for Global Mining Sector

Canadian miner Teck Resources has given us a good idea of the bonanza September is turning out to be for some lucky mining companies and that October won’t be far behind.

Friday 29th October, 2021

The Devil’s in the Detail for Fortescue

Investors missed the important news of a sharp fall in average prices buried in the Fortescue quarterly report, focusing instead on the headline of record exports of 45.6 million tonnes for the period.

Shop Talk: COL, JBH, API

Not easy to make a dollar in the retail space over the past couple of years. Here’s how three of the majors are faring: Coles Group, JB Hi-Fi, and Australian Pharmaceutical Industries.

ANZ Defies Critics with Strong Earnings Report

For all the silly business media talk to the contrary, the bottom line is that ANZ has emerged from two years of pandemic hit lockdowns and disruptions in good shape and looking prudently run.

Newcrest Untroubled by Production Blip

Newcrest says it produced less gold, copper and silver during its first fiscal quarter because of mostly planned maintenance and upgrade work, but expects output to improve this quarter.

The Top 5 of Emerging Markets

Investors generally understand the importance emerging markets (EM) have had on our global economy, but this in not reflected in portfolios. Here are the top five reasons investors should consider EM.

The Three Big Topics Dominating Global Equity Markets

Three key issues – inflation, the power crunch, and China’s economy – reverberated during the third quarter of 2021 and continue to present a complex backdrop for global equity investors.

Mega Shock as Apple, Amazon Disappoint

The US megatech sector took two body blows on Thursday with weaker than forecast third quarter performances by the two giants – Apple and Amazon.

Macquarie Looking to Capitalise on Strong Profits

Macquarie Group isn’t worried about the prospect of rising interest rates, hitching a $1.5 billion capital raising to a very solid interim result of a $2.04 billion net profit.