October 25, 2021

Why Balancing Risk and Return Is Crucial in Generating Income

Mihkel Kase, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Fund Manager at Schroders, discusses some of the pitfalls to avoid when chasing higher returns and how the Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund can help generate valuable defensive income without unnecessary risk exposure.

 

 

The Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund is an absolute return focused strategy that has the flexibility to invest across the broad fixed income universe. The Fund aims to outperform the RBA Cash Rate by 2.5% p.a. before fees over the medium term.

About Mihkel Kase

Mihkel Kase is a Fund Manager, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset, at Schroders. Mihkel joined Schroders in June 2003 and is responsible for Schroders absolute return fixed income strategies, including the Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund, and has a focus on credit portfolio management. He is also a Co-Portfolio Manager on the Multi-Asset Schroder Multi-Asset Income Fund. Mihkel holds a Bachelor degree in Economics and Government from the University of Sydney. He is a qualified chartered accountant and a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants.

