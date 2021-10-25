Why Balancing Risk and Return Is Crucial in Generating Income

Mihkel Kase, Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Fund Manager at Schroders, discusses some of the pitfalls to avoid when chasing higher returns and how the Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund can help generate valuable defensive income without unnecessary risk exposure.
The Schroder Absolute Return Income Fund is an absolute return focused strategy that has the flexibility to invest across the broad fixed income universe. The Fund aims to outperform the RBA Cash Rate by 2.5% p.a. before fees over the medium term.